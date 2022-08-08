Mother says suspect knew the fighter and ‘it was for that’

Fátima Lo, mother of jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Lo, said that military police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, suspected of shooting Lo in the head during a party at Clube Sírio, in São Paulo, knew the fighter.

“[Leandro Lo]He was a fighter in life, on the mats, he only brought us joy, he was joy in person, and one person did that to him, he knows him. The person has already gone for it, we just don’t know why, because there’s no explanation for the stupid way it happened. He caused a mess for Leandro to react and in that he took my son’s life”, said Fátima in an interview with Globo.

The fighter’s body is being laid to rest this morning at Morumby Cemetery. The funeral will be this afternoon.

Lo’s mother also paid tribute to her son on social media. She posted a drawing of the fighter soaring into the sky.

“My hero, beautiful mother! You were a gift from God in my life. I will miss you so much, a piece of me is missing. I love you forever, beloved son. I will keep the good memories that were many. feel like the most loved mother in the world. Thank you so much for your love, your care. I love you so much, I miss you forever”, she wrote.

The crime

According to the lawyer for Leandro Lo’s family, Ivã Siqueira, Velozo went to the table where the fighter was with five friends yesterday morning and took a bottle from the table.

“Witnesses report that he shook the bottle, made some insinuations, and left with the drink. That’s when Leandro immobilized him and left him on the floor, taking the bottle back”, explained the lawyer.

The fighter would have asked the man to leave. “He insinuated that he was going to leave, took two steps back, pulled out a gun and fired. He shot Leandro once in the head,” he reported. Yesterday afternoon, the family confirmed Lo’s brain death.

Velozo presented himself to the Military Police Internal Affairs in São Paulo last night, gave a statement and was sent to the Romão Gomes prison for preventive detention.