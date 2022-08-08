Movies FOR FREE! Participate in the horror premiere of ‘Evil Twin’…

Ah, how nice it is to take our readers to a free movie session, with free POPCORN and SODA…

The film will be released in national cinemas on August 11th.

Taneli Mustonen is responsible for directing, marking this project as the first English-language feature film under his direction.

After a tragic accident that took the life of one of her twins, Rachel (palmer) and her husband Anthony (believe) move halfway across the world with their surviving son in hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the tranquil Scandinavian countryside, soon takes a sinister turn as Rachel begins to unravel the excruciating truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to hold him back.

Steven Cree and Barbara Marten also star in the production.