Movies with an A: check out the 10 best movies that start with that letter

In the list below, we first select the films that begin with the letter A. There are productions from all eras, including classics of cinema as well as feature films acclaimed by critics and the public.

So prepare the popcorn and separate the control, as our recommendations are spread across different streaming platforms.

It is worth noting that for this marathon we will be considering only the Portuguese title of the productions.

10. before dawn (1995)

In the mid-1990s, filmmaker Richard Linklater produced the first part of the famous Before Trilogy. The plot explores the unexpected and curious relationship of Celine – Julie Delpy – and Jesse – Ethan Hawke – during a train journey. The two spend much of the stretch talking, exchanging experiences and falling in love.

However, at dawn they will part. Until that happens, stories about themselves are gradually being told to the public, showing how our relationships can be deep at the same time they are ephemeral.

Watch the movie on HBO Max.

9. Aurora (1927)

Classic movies will also fill that list. Considered by many as one of the founding works of cinematographic language, Aurora tells the story of a farmer who wants to run away with his lover. For this, he decides to come up with a plan in which he intends to kill his wife by drowning and simulate an accident.

However, during the execution of the plan, he regrets the action. From that point, the couple has a chance to reconcile.

The film is complete at YouTube.

8. Chihiro’s trip (2001)

Hayao Miyazaki won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature for the release of Chihiro’s trip. The production explores the maturation of the young Chihiro, an ordinary girl who, along with her parents, moves to the other side of the country.

As they stop along the way, a trap lures them into a fantasy world. From that point on, Chihiro is forced to work tirelessly until she manages to get rid of the condition.

7. aquarius (2016)

A member of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival’s competitive feature film show, aquarius became quite important for Brazilian cinema throughout its production context.

In the narrative, Clara – played by Sônia Braga – is a resistant woman, who does not want to leave her apartment in an old building in the city of Recife. However, with this decision, she provokes the wrath of powerful people, with whom she ends up waging a dangerous war.

Watch the movie on Netflix.

6. Above the clouds (2013)

Another prestigious film that also passed through the Cannes Festival is the work of filmmaker Olivier Assayas.

In the feature, actress Maria Enders – Juliette Binoche – has a big dilemma on her hands, which she shares with her assistant and confidant Valentine – Kristen Stewart: to join the cast of the new production of the play that made her famous. It turns out that this challenge seems too grand, given his identity crisis.

Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Alien, the Eighth Passenger (1979)

With Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm and Yaphet Kotto in the main cast, Ridley Scott released Alien, the Eighth Passenger in June 1979, achieving instant success.

With iconic scenes, the film addresses the routine of a crew engaged in space explorations. However, after landing on a never-before-seen planet, they discover the existence of aliens that reproduce in human hosts.

Watch the movie on Star Plus.

4. The Worst Person in the World (2022)

What if the world froze time for a few seconds so you could process everything you’re experiencing? Cinema is made up of sublime moments and the latest work by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier is full of them.

In the production, Julie –Renate Reinsve – is about to turn 30 years old and considers herself the worst person in the world for not meeting the desires of her generation.

The film is available for digital rental – Apple TV and Google Play Movies.

3. Love in the Skin (2000)

Wong Kar-wai is known for tinkering with deep and sensitive themes in his films. And in this co-production between France, China and Hong Kong, the public is transported to the latter country during the 1960s, when Chow – Tony Leung – and Su Li-zhen – Maggie Cheung – discover that they have a lot in common: both can be being betrayed by their great loves.

But what can they do about it? In the midst of great dialogues, some answers come to light!

Watch the movie on mubi.

two. love (2012)

Filmmaker Michael Haneke became well known in the industry for produce works that are quite raw and with a good dose of violence. However, in lovehe explores this feeling from another perspective.

In this way, the production explores how the couple Georges – Jean-Louis Trintignant – and Anne – Emmanuelle Riva –, both over 80 years old, could overcome a serious accident involving one of them.

Watch the movie on look.

1. The arrival (2016)

And to close the list, another impactful film. based on the tale “Story of Your Life”, by writer Ted Chiang, Denis Villeneuve introduces linguist Louise Banks – played by Amy Adams – who is summoned by the federal government to participate in a worrying mission: she must try to discover the language of alien beings.

But with that, she discovers something far more valuable and that can completely mess with the structure of your life.

Watch the movie on Globoplay.

