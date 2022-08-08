NASA satellites catch fire in Punta del Este shopping mall

A massive fire that started on Saturday destroyed the shopping center in Punta del Este this Sunday. The fire, which started at the Tienda Inglesa supermarket branch, spread to other establishments. The smoke could be seen from the entire resort of the department of Maldonado and nearby towns.

“It’s a disaster. We thought it was getting under control, yesterday it was under control, but at night we had this fatality and the fire increased with collapse of walls and slabs. It’s horrible, scary, for the people who work here and not just the material losses,” said Uruguayan Interior Minister Luis Alberto Heber. The ruler of Maldonado, Enrique Antía, was also present at the site, stating that “the misfortune is the number of people who are unemployed today”.

Fire chief Ricardo Riaño detailed the reason for the resurgence and spread of the fire, which appeared to be under control. “It was over 800ºC in temperature, there is no structure that can withstand this condition for so long, this is what determined the structural collapse of the building and now we are going to try to cool all the hot spots”, he explained.

NASA’s worldwide fire monitoring system, called FIRMS, captured the heat of the Punta Shopping fire, represented by a red dot in the Punta del Este area. The system is designed for monitoring forest fires, but is capable of detecting hotspots of large fires that are not in vegetation, which makes it being used in the Ukrainian war to monitor fires after bombings.

The Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) distributes near-real-time active fire data from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Aqua and Terra satellites, and the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) aboard the S- NPP and NOAA 20. Globally, data is available within three hours of satellite observation.

The CEO of Tienda Inglesa, Juan Manuel Parada, said in a dialogue with the press that “there is a commitment to rebuild the store. “Immediate action is to help the Fire Department control the fire,” he maintained. “Our employees are the most important thing in the company”, he commented.

Despite the efforts made by several firefighters, it has not been possible to stop the spread of the fire, which advances through the shopping center in Punta del Este.

Hubo partial collapse of a wall and techo.

The National Fire Department reported that work continues at the site: “Despite the efforts of several firefighters, it was not possible to prevent the spread of the fire, which is advancing”. The flames spread through the basement and downstairs. Part of the ceiling and walls collapsed.

At around 11 am, as a result of the fire and the partial collapse of commercial structures, a cloud of soot was generated that was displaced by the wind conditions, reaching the high voltage lines that serve the spa, informed the energy company UTE.

The fire started in the early hours of Saturday at the Tienda Inglesa supermarket in Punta del Este. As reported by the company, the “start of the fire” took place in the bakery area of ​​the establishment. This Sunday, when it was believed to be under control, the fire increased and got out of control.