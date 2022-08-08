Netflix wants to double the games catalog, but few people care about them – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The video streaming market is so disputed that Netflix decided to complement its catalog of movies and series with games. Today, about 25 games are available on Netflix Games. The company plans to double that number by the end of the year. There’s only one problem: almost nobody cares about them.

July’s Netflix Games (image: publicity/Netflix)

Not that it’s in Netflix’s plans to prioritize games over videos. Because they are only available to subscribers (at no additional cost), today, games are part of an experiment to retain users, so to speak.

The first titles from Netflix Games appeared in November 2021. Since then, games have been added to the catalog, little by little. Until the proposal is interesting. This is a way to entertain users between video content releases.

However, in recent months, the platform has gained even more importance for Netflix. The reasons are somewhat obvious: the company has experienced a drop in the number of subscribers. In this scenario, any idea capable of contributing to user retention should be considered.

What is at stake here (pardon the pun) is attention. Netflix doesn’t just see other streaming platforms as rivals, but also social networks and games — everything vying for the user’s time.

In this sense, it is not the lack of video content that makes Netflix bet on games, but the attempt to retain the user’s attention longer.

Few people access Netflix Games

Netflix does not reveal details of its gaming operation. However, a survey by app market analysis company Apptopia points out that Netflix Games has an average of 1.7 million users per day. It sounds like a lot, but that number represents less than 1% of the streaming platform’s current 221 million subscriber base.

Also according to Apptopia, the modality has already surpassed the mark of 23 million games downloaded. Again, this is not an encouraging number. The amount of downloads is still well below the total number of Netflix subscribers, not to mention that each Netflix user may have downloaded two or more titles.

What explains such a discreet reception to the game service? The fact that users subscribed to Netflix to watch videos, not play games, certainly plays a role in this story.

Another complicating factor, in my opinion, is the fact that Netflix itself does not give much prominence to games. When accessing the app’s home page — the games are only available for Android and iOS — you have to scroll down to find game suggestions. A tab dedicated to them only appears in the Android version.

The games aren’t very attractive either. Okay, at this point, I speak for myself. But I don’t doubt that many people who took a look at Netflix games were left with the same impression.

Netflix Games (image: publicity/Netflix)

50 games by the end of 2022

THE CNBC reports that by the end of the year, Netflix Games will have about 50 titles, practically double the current amount. Insisting on something that has had little result seems to be a counterproductive decision. On the other hand, Netflix is ​​willing to refine the idea through some strategies.

One of them is to launch games related to the platform’s exclusive content. In fact, this strategy was adopted with the launch of the game Stranger Thing: 1984. Reinforcement will come with Queen’s Gambit Chesschess game based on The Queen’s Gambit.

Another approach for Netflix is ​​to license its intellectual property to facilitate the creation of games by outside developers.

Perhaps these efforts will bring a positive result after all. But if games are that important to Netflix, I wonder if it wouldn’t be the case that a specific game app was released by the company.

Today, each available title needs to be downloaded and installed as a separate application. With this approach, it is difficult to associate the image of Netflix with games.