New iPad Pro will have four outputs for accessory connectors, says rumor

It is estimated that a new iPad Pro will be released by the end of the year and, in addition to several updates to the equipment, such as a new M2 chip, a Macotakara supply chain report indicated that the new model will have four outputs for accessory connectors. , but without details of which devices can be connected.
The current model of iPad Pro has a three-pin connector on the back that is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, for example. But the idea is that this year’s release could expand that to MagSafe, which uses a five-pin connector on the Mac. The report is based on Chinese sources and says the design will be similar to the current one. The connectors will be distributed on the upper and lower side edges. According to the report, the largest arrangement of connectors is to assist in powering peripheralsconnected via the Thunderbolt/USB-C port on the iPad Pro.
The new number of outputs can also help in the process of creating drivers for the iPad with the addition of support for DriverKit, as has been stimulated by iPadOS 16. It was not disclosed whether the connectors will be replaced for the Smart Connector, which is currently located on the bottom back of the iPad Pro —if this information is confirmed, the Smart Keyboard and Magic Trackpad will no longer be supported.
For Apple’s next release, it has also been estimated that the new generation of the iPad Pro will use OLED screens, bringing high quality to the device’s image. Follow the main news about the brand and its news on the Apple topic here at Tudo Celular.
