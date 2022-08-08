New iPad Pro will have four outputs for accessory connectors, says rumor

It is estimated that a new iPad Pro will be released by the end of the year and, in addition to several updates to the equipment, such as a new M2 chip, a Macotakara supply chain report indicated that the new model will have four outputs for accessory connectors. , but without details of which devices can be connected.

The current model of iPad Pro has a three-pin connector on the back that is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, for example. But the idea is that this year’s release could expand that to MagSafe, which uses a five-pin connector on the Mac. The report is based on Chinese sources and says the design will be similar to the current one. The connectors will be distributed on the upper and lower side edges. According to the report, the largest arrangement of connectors is to assist in powering peripheralsconnected via the Thunderbolt/USB-C port on the iPad Pro.