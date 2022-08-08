New series ‘The Penguin’ gets a start date

posted on 08/08/2022 17:21



(credit: DC/Disclosure)

Despite the troubled cancellation of batgirl last Tuesday (2/8), according to Deadline, The Penguinproduction derived from the film The Batman, is guaranteed by DC and will come out of paper for filming. In addition to being the first of two Matt Reeves spin-offs, The Penguin will begin shooting in February 2023 and will air on HBO Max.

Every story has a beginning. The Penguin (working title), a new limited series starring Colin Farrell, is coming to @hbomax. Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc to serve the executive producers. pic.twitter.com/qL7sJI7cVe — DC (@DCComics) March 9, 2022





The series will star actor Colin Farrell and follow mobster Penguin, aka Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, as he rises through Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

the long The Batman, released in 2022, follows lonely young billionaire Bruce Wayne’s early years as the great hero of Gotham City, becoming the only model for revenge in the face of a dark and dangerous city. In addition to Farrell, actors such as Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard are part of the cast of the film and act under the direction of Matt Reeves.

The Penguin will begin filming in February 2023 under the direction of Matt Reeves as well and with script by Lauren LeFranc, however, the premiere date of the series by HBO Max has not yet been set.