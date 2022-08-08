Olivia Munn Spent Sleepless Nights During Baby’s First Illness

Olivia Munn credit: Bang Showbiz

Olivia Munn spent sleepless nights during her baby’s first illness.

The actress, 42, gave birth to her son Malcolm with her partner, comedian John Mulaney, in November and opened up about the first struggle she faced with the little one’s health.

“We went through our first illness. I haven’t slept properly since last Wednesday, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than hugging my little boy and covered in his exploding poop,” she wrote in an Instagram post, along with a photo that showed her hugging Malcolm, wrapped in a white blanket.

The statement came after Olivia opened up about life as a first-time mom, revealing that she struggled with hair loss and getting back to pre-pregnancy shape.

The actress shared a video of her and the baby on Instagram and wrote, “My body didn’t come back but it made this little guy so I only have love for him. The postpartum road is tough but worth it.”

Olivia also gave fans a candid account of her attempts to breastfeed, confessing that she found the act to be a very challenging task.

“Breastfeeding is so difficult, especially if you have low production [de leite]. Eight weeks and I took a million vitamins, countless teas and worked with two lactation consultants. Breast-feeding. IT IS. Bar,” she wrote.