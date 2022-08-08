One UI 5.0: Which Samsung Galaxy phones will get Android 13?

Samsung started releasing last week the One UI 5.0, which brings support for Android 13, in addition to other news, for Galaxy line phones. Still in beta, the update is being distributed gradually by the company, with limitations of devices and also regions.
This Monday (08), the South Korean manufacturer confirmed the launch of the beta version of One UI 5.0 in the United States and more countries. The first models to receive the news, as expected, are the Galaxy S22 family devices.
However, the full version of One UI 5.0 with Android 13 should reach multiple devices in the Galaxy family in the future. Based on Samsung’s update policies, the Sam Mobile website has put together a list of cell phones that should be covered with the update in the future.
Phones that should receive One UI 5.0
While Samsung has not yet confirmed its One UI 5.0 distribution schedule, the trend is for the company to start delivering the news to Galaxy S and Z line devices in the coming months. Intermediate models should be contemplated later.
Check the complete list assembled by the website Sam Mobile below!
Galaxy S
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Z (foldable cell phones)
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12 Nacho
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A03
Galaxy M
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy F and Xcover
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F23
- Galaxy Xcover 5
More details about One UI 5.0 are expected to be revealed by Samsung on August 10th, when the company will hold its next Unpacked event. In addition to more details about the interface, the company will present new products, from foldable phones to the new Galaxy Watch 5.
While the new interface does not reach the market, Samsung continues to distribute One UI 4.1 to more devices.