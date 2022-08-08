Palmeiras announce the signing of midfielder Bruno Tabata

Palmeiras officially announced today (8th), the hiring of midfielder Bruno Tabata, 25, who was at Sporting (POR).

The midfielder was revealed by Atlético-MG, but left Brazil at the age of 18, even before playing for the professionals of Galo. The deal was closed for 5 million euros (about R$ 26.5 million), and the athlete accepted a contract until 2026.

“It was a set of reasons that made me come to Palmeiras,” he told the club’s official website. “When I heard about the interest, I already told Sporting that I wanted to come here. There were long days of negotiation. I always made my will clear and I’m very happy that everything went well”, he said.

“[O que me convenceu] it was the structure, the fact that the club always fights for titles, it was mister Abel, who played a very important part in all of this, in short, it was a set of things. Above all, Palmeiras is a giant club with an incredible history,” he added.

Before arriving at Sporting, Tabata was at Portimonense. Hiring him was not a recent project by Abel Ferreira. The coach has been watching him since 2020, when he was still at PAOK (GRE).

Tabata arrives at Palmeiras with a contract until 2026 to replace Gustavo Scarpa, who will leave the club at the end of the year, heading to Nottingham Forest (ING).