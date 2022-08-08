Palmeiras used Goiás to train against Atlético. Shoot the lead. And still agree on the hiring of Bruno Tabata – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Saving for Atlético Mineiro, in Wednesday’s fight, for a new Libertadores semifinal, Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras did not wear out to fulfill their obligation.

Goiás won at Allianz Parque, by 3 to 0, distanced itself from Corinthians, in the leadership of the Brasileiro. After the goals of Mayke and Raphael Veiga and, yes, of Atuesta, it reached 45 points, against 39 of the biggest rival.

The match was very important to regain the confidence of Raphael Veiga, who not only scored again from the penalty spot, but also played well. Which is excellent on the ‘eve’ of the most important game of 2022, so far, for Palmeiras.

In addition, the ‘replacement’ of Gustavo Scarpa, who will go to England in 2023, Bruno Tabata, has settled the last details with the club. The former Sporting player, from Portugal, will sign a contract until 2026. The transaction was closed for 4.5 million euros, around R$23.6 million. Another 500 thousand euros, R$ 2.6 million, depending on the performance of the midfielder.

In addition, midfielder Hernani, ex-Athletico Paranaense, who belongs to Genoa, was offered to the club. The management and the Technical Commission are analyzing the possibility of hiring. At first, on loan.

The tactical design of today’s game match was exactly as one might suppose. There is no comparison between the strength of the casts. In talent and even in athletic potential. Besides, Abel Ferreira’s tactical repertoire is much larger than that of Jair Ventura.

Abel tried to spare some key players for the clash against Atlético Mineiro, on Wednesday, also at Allianz. Danilo, Rony and Lopez started the match on the bench. In addition to the suspended Murilo, Piquerez and Marcos Rocha, coincidentally, suspended, being able to face Corinthians, next Sunday.

The Portuguese coach, knowing that Goiás had no other way out than to try to set up a brace, with three defenders, six players filling the midfielders, and a single forward, tried to show what he hopes to do with Atlético at the beginning of the match. from wednesday.

It was overwhelming pressure from Palmeiras in the first 18 minutes. With a lot of speed on the sides of the field and constant change of position, between the midfielders and forwards. He took a risk, mainly in the aerial balls, forcing Weverton to make a fantastic save, in the 12th minute, with a header by Caetano, at the angle.

But Palmeiras were much more constant in the attack, exciting their fans.

And he got the first goal, in a beautiful, cinematic shot.

Dudu, very inspired, and with space to play, drove the Goiás defense crazy.

It was up to him to protect the ball, enter decisively between the defenders and serve Mayke with sugar and affection. The side hit with great force and precision. The ball came in high, crossed, indefensible for Tadeu. 1 to 0, Palmeiras, at 18 minutes.





The goal sabotaged Jair Ventura’s dreams of getting out of Allianz Parque with the score 0-0. Palmeiras gained more confidence, having Raphael Veiga as their main articulator of offensive plays. Following orders from Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras followed strong, putting pressure on Goiás, even though they already had the advantage on the scoreboard.

Palmeiras played in a clear 4-3-3. With Dudu calling the defense’s attention, Rafael Navarro showing, once again, to be below the millionaire Palmeirense squad, Wesley had at least three clear chances to increase the score. He has great dribbling, unpredictable sprints, but fails too much when it comes to finishing.

Goiás were mere sparring partners, accepting the pace that Palmeiras imposed. The pressure of the leader of the Brazilian did not decrease. Until, in the 44th minute, Wesley, on the right, crossed. Caetano on his back ended up touching his elbow on the ball. Although he tried to ‘glue’ his arms to his body, his left elbow was stretched out. VAR recommended the penalty. Referee Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima confirmed the maximum foul.

Raphael Veiga took the ball. He certainly remembered the two penalties he missed against São Paulo, in the elimination of Palmeiras from the Copa do Brasil. This time, he hit with conviction, displacing Tadeu. 2 to 0, in the 47th minute of the first half.





Everyone in the stadium, especially the Goiás team, knew. The game was decided. Palmeiras had already won three more points. The second half would be mere formality.

And that’s how Abel Ferreira looked at him.

Sparing Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Zé Rafael, at halftime. Jair Ventura switched from 3-6-1 to 3-5-2. He didn’t want to open up his team, to avoid taking a hit.

Palmeiras clearly diminished its intensity. The important thing was not to expose their players and control the match, not to let Goiás react.

The last 45 minutes were bureaucratic.

The best performance was from the passionate Palmeiras fans, who did not stop encouraging the team. I wanted leader performance.

But Abel controlled the momentum of his players. The exchange of passes was safe, predictable, without insistent dribbling attempts. Only Gustavo Scarpa, who makes an excellent Brazilian, stood out, with disconcerting throws and passes.

Even so, the third goal came.

And a rare bet by Abel Ferreira that didn’t work out so far.

Colombian Atuesta hit a great left kick from the edge of the area. Tadeu took a second to jump for the ball.

3 to 0, Palmeiras, in the 37th minute of the second half.

The score was set.





Just like the Palmeiras victory, even before the break.

Abel Ferreira’s planning worked very well.

Three points won, absolute leadership of the Brazilian.

Spawn players.

And more confident for the most important match, so far, of 2022.

Against Atlético Mineiro, from Cuca, thirsty for revenge, on Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach has nothing to complain about…