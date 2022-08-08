Palmeiras x Galo: Fred, from Desimpedidos, indicates favorite in Libertadores

The communicator Fred, from Desimpedidos, believes that Palmeiras are the favorites for the game against Atltico, for the return duel of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, at Allianz Parque, next Wednesday (10), from 21:30.

Fred Palmeirense, but adopts caution in the evaluation of the game. “It was a draw with overcoming (the first game). As we looked for a draw there in BH, another situation. I think, yes, Palmeiras can be favorites, but anything can happen: being sent off, penalty, VAR.. . But expectations are high and the house will be full here at Allianz Parque”, he told the Lance daily.

The communicator stated that the Copa Libertadores obsessed the fans. Palmeiras is looking for the third consecutive title, as they won in 2020 and 2021.

athletic and palm trees will face each other next Wednesday (10), starting at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. In the first game, the teams drew 2-2 at Mineiro. So whoever wins advances. Another tie takes the dispute to the penalties.

From euphoria to frustration: photos of Atltico fans against Palmeiras Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

“Obviously, the Brazilian is of great importance, it engages the fans a lot throughout the year. But, for us fans, Libertadores is really an obsession. said Fred.