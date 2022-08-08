Paraná takes the lead, but Pouso Alegre draws and takes the decision to Minas Gerais

Lucas Oliveira scored the goal of Tricolor. Photo: Publicity/Paraná Clube

O Paraná Clube stayed in a tie with Happy landing, by the score of 1 to 1, in Vila Capanema, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Série D. Tricolor took the lead with Lucas Oliveira nthe start of the match, but in the second stage, Gledson left everything the same for the visitors.

The result leaves the duel open for the return, in the south of Minas Gerais. A new tie takes the decision to the maximum penalties. The decisive confrontation takes place next Saturday (13), at 17:00, at Estádio Manduzão.

Paraná scores at the start and controls the first stage

Inflamed by the support of the stands, Paraná started the game aggressively. So after four minutes, Albano took a corner and Lucas Oliveira went up well to head and open the scoring for Tricolor. The goal forced Pouso Alegre to escape its characteristics and launch itself more into the attack.

Behind the scoreboard, the landing attempted escapes at speed, especially with the attacker Iago Dias. However, the team had difficulties in the final third of the field, in front of a well-placed Paraná. On the other side, without the need to expose themselves, Tricolor adopted a safe posture and managed to keep the visitors out of their defensive field.

Under the rain, few chances were created by both teams and the game was tied up, with many stoppages. The game was favorable for the players of Omar Feitosa, who managed to take advantage of the strategy duel. This way, the confrontation went to the interval with the hosts in advantage.

Pouso Alegre reacts and seeks a draw

The Tricolor came back well from the break, in an attempt to expand the advantage. The team was sharp on the left side, with good climbs from the side Rael. The Pousão, in turn, continued without being able to threaten the goal of Philipwhich was well protected by the paranist line of defense.

As time progressed, the match seemed to be under the control of Paraná, who were closer to the goal. However, at 33′, in a corner, Gledson went up and headed well to tie the game. With few chances to score during the match, Pouso Alegre showed their characteristic efficiency in this Série D.

The result was good for the Minas Gerais team, which took the decision to Minas Gerais. Tricolor tried to use the forces that remained to come out with the victory of Vila Capanema. However, the visitors held on well in their defense field and confirmed the tie. Game over: 1-1. All open for the return.