Paulo André sings with Ferrugem in a show and celebrates: ‘I’ll beat the game’ | TV & Famous

He’s an athlete, model, singer… You can even ask for music on “Fantástico”! 😂 Former BBB Paulo Andre showed once again that he has a vocation for music. during the show of Rust on Sunday night, 8/7, the runner took the stage and sang with the artist one of the songs that PA went viral when singing at BBB22: “How I never loved anyone”. 🎤
At the end of the presentation, the owner of the voice of “I miss you” made a point of praising the voice and the performance of PA.
“There are a lot of people who go on stage to participate with us and don’t do half of what you did saying they don’t know how to do it”, he praised.
Paulo André sings with Ferrugem — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
In the stories shared by the BBB22 runner-up, he comments on how his reaction was to fulfill this dream.
“And if I say that I didn’t beat the game and that I wasn’t shaking with the responsa of singing next to 01, I’m lying”, he said.
And it’s not just him that fan, no! Ferrugem’s eldest daughter, Julia, took the opportunity to stare at the athlete and take a photo to immortalize the moment. She takes a look at happiness! 👇
Paulo André with Ferrugem’s oldest daughter — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram