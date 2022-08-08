Porn actor catches smallpox from monkeys and shows evolution of the disease on the web | celebrities



Porn Actor Silver Steele Shows The Evolution Of Monkey Smallpox In His Body

Porn Actor Silver Steele Shows The Evolution Of Monkey Smallpox In His BodyInternet reproduction

Published 07/08/2022 08:42 | Updated 08/07/2022 08:49

Rio – Porn actor Silver Steele, 42, was infected with monkeypox and left his Instagram followers impressed by showing the evolution of the disease, from July 11 to August 1, in his body.

photo gallery

“Monkey pox: a timeline. I’m providing this to all of you so you can see an example of what the virus looks like over time. My goal with this is not to make anyone sick, but to educate. Not everyone symptoms in the same way, but more than one practitioner has told me that my case is a ‘clinically perfect’ example and is being used in medical journals,” he explained.

“The second photo is me all smiling yesterday, I’m free from the contagious period. Tomorrow I’m going to see my doctor to get everything cleaned up and cut my hair, to feel human again! Feel free to share this image. Spread the word , not the virus,” he concluded.

According to the actor, in his case, the lesions appeared only in the region of the chin. He stated that they don’t hurt and he just had to deal with flu-like symptoms.

Treatment of monkeypox requires mandatory isolation to control symptoms and also to contain the spread of the disease. According to the WHO, the average incubation time is 6 to 13 days, but it can also range from 5 to 21 days.

After the wounds heal and the patient is clinically well, he is released to resume his normal activities.