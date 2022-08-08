Porn actor catches smallpox from monkeys and shows it on the web; Look!

Treatment of monkeypox requires mandatory isolation to control symptoms and also to contain the spread of the disease. According to the WHO, the average incubation time is 6 to 13 days, but it can also range from 5 to 21 days.

Porn actor Silver Steele, 42, was infected with monkeypox and showed the evolution of the disease in the body in Instagram posts, leaving followers impressed. The reports took place between July 11 to August 1.

“Monkey pox: a timeline. I’m providing this to all of you so you can see an example of what the virus looks like over time. My goal with this is not to make anyone sick, but to educate. Not everyone symptoms in the same way, but more than one practitioner has told me that my case is a ‘clinically perfect’ example and is being used in medical journals,” he explained.

“The second photo is me all smiling yesterday, I’m free from the contagious period. Tomorrow I’m going to see my doctor to get everything cleaned up and cut my hair, to feel human again! Feel free to share this image. Spread the word , not the virus,” he concluded.