Porn actor shows evolution of monkey pox on his body and shocks

Porn actor Silver Steele, 42, was infected with monkeypox and shared on his social media how the disease evolved in his body from July 11 to August 1.

“Monkey pox: a timeline. I’m providing this to all of you so you can see an example of what the virus looks like over time. My goal with this is not to make anyone sick, but to educate. Not everyone symptoms in the same way, but more than one professional has told me that my case is a “clinically perfect” example and is being used in medical journals,” he began explaining.

“The second picture is me all smiling yesterday, I’m free from the contagious period. Tomorrow I’m going to see my doctor to get everything cleaned up and cut my hair, to feel human again! Feel free to share this image. Spread the word , not the virus,” he concluded.

In case of Steleethe lesions appeared only in a region of the chin, and according to the actor, they do not hurt, he only dealt with common symptoms of a flu.

Treatment of monkeypox requires mandatory isolation to contain the spread of the disease and is based on symptom control. That is, according to the discomforts that the patient may present, such as fever, itching in the lesions and pain. According to the WHO, the average incubation time of the disease is 6 to 13 days, but it can vary from 5 to 21 days.

After the lesions are healed and undergo a clinical evaluation by health professionals, the person is released to resume normal activities.