Processors Guide 2022 – What is the best CPU to buy?

Just like we did with video cards, it’s time to create our reference guide for anyone looking to buy a new processor, or upgrade their current one. Our main criteria are the performance and available technologies versus the price that is necessary to acquire these models.

For our cost reference, once again we thank Edno Silva for the excellent work in PC Build Wizard (@pcbuildwizard), which makes it possible for us to generate this content. The data shown in this article represents the lowest value for a given processor that day, available from online retailers Kabum!, Pichau, or Terabyte.

performance ranking

As a performance reference, we will put two types of graphics below: those related to performance in games, and others in professional applications. This graph is not representative of all performance scenarios, as different uses, graphics engines and applications can cause these relative positions to change:

Once again we’re going to use price tiers to break down our suggestions, with different budgets. You can see all the cards that fit into each track in this interactive graphic below:

A few last recommendations: remember that the processor choice is not isolated, it needs to be done together with the motherboard. So make sure the CPU that is on your radar has a compatible mainboard at a good price and all the technologies and features you need.

With everything lined up, time to start talking about our recommendations!

Up to BRL 500

Starting with the cheapest segment, while the AMD Athlon 200G and 3000G can be a good choice for a light use machine with some more basic game, under R$ 500 we have the Intel Core i3-10100F. This model has already given a lot of cloth to the sleeve in the Baratinho PC series, managing to handle many of the games released with at least 60fps and an OK stability.

From BRL 500 to BRL 1 thousand

Here we have the best price segment for those who want to save money and at the same time still have a processor consistent enough for a good gaming machine. Starting with the lowest budget in this range, the AMD Ryzen 5 4500 is an attractive option as it is the cheapest hexa-core, meaning it has a good core count and potentially more stability. However, it is not as efficient for those looking for higher frame rates, so be prepared to spend more if you want more FPS.

And with a little more money, it has two strong competitors for the good gaming PC with a rounded price and benefit: the Intel Core i5-11400F and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600. Both are excellent models of CPUs with good stability thanks to the six cores and 12 threads, and both do well at delivering high frame rates.

And for those who don’t want to buy a video card, there are two very interesting options for those who will need the integrated graphics. The AMD Ryzen 5 4600G and 4650G are hexa-core processors with the Vega 7 integrated graphics, which already plays with some lighter games. If the focus is to put a dedicated graphics card in the future, then the additional investment in the Ryzen 5 5600G may be more interesting, as it delivers a little more CPU performance.

From BRL 1 thousand to BRL 1.5 thousand

Raising the budget to around R$1,500, we are at one of the most interesting levels for gamers. Here you have a lot of models with an excellent level of performance in games.

For the red side of the force, here’s one of the champions when it comes to gaming: the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is one of the most powerful products on the market and is in that excellent price range of BRL 1.2 millionl. With six cores and 12 threads, it also does well in rendering and other work applications. For the blue side of the force we have the great Intel Core i5-12400F, another model with a lot of performance to play and also good results in professional applications.

Another model that deserves attention is the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. This processor is one of the cheapest octa-core on the market, with excellent performance for both games and professional applications, the merit of the extra cores and good parallelism.

From BRL 1,500 to BRL 2,000

At this new level, there are two models to keep an eye on. For those who insist on maximum FPS, and don’t want to stop at the 5700X, you can go one step further and get the highest frequencies of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. But in the ceiling of these budgets, one of the most relevant models is the Intel Core i5-12600K. This model has very high performance in gamesas well as bringing a high core count to the Alder Lake hybrid architecture, making it excel in professional applications.

From BRL 2 thousand to BRL 2.5 thousand

Now we have a very elastic budget, and with that come true monsters that go far beyond games. We’re talking about guys like the AMD Ryzen 5 5900X, a CPU with 12 cores and 24 threads, with high parallel multithread processing power and good gaming performance, but here we don’t have such big leaps in performance compared to previous levels of prices.

And with Intel we also have a strong option, the Intel Core i7-12700. This processor with many cores and threads, with new Alder Lake architecture, does well both in games and when the application pulls many processing cores, and should be among the options for those who need a strong processor for work.

From BRL 2,500 to BRL 3,000

Here we are already leaving the cost x benefit and focusing only on the options of those who want the best available. In this range, we highlight the Intel Core i7-12700K, potentially the best high-end option from Intel, and which will deliver a few more FPS than the 12700 because of its higher frequencies, in addition to bringing the potential to go further. via overclocking.

As for the enthusiast gamer, we have the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. This is by many tests the fastest processor in the world for gaming. It lags behind the 5900X in professional applications and isn’t that much faster than the Ryzen 9 in gaming either, but if you simply want the fastest Ryzen in gaming, this is your guy.

Over BRL 3 million

Well, here I think money is not an issue, so let’s just focus on what you can earn here compared to previous levels. The Intel Core i9-12900K/KS/KF will unlock the bragging rights of having the most powerful processors available from Intel. There’s also an increase in the number of cores and threads, so if you use applications that know how to take advantage of that, you can see a 25% performance boost over what the 12700K is capable of. However, we recommend paying attention to the cooling system, as these are models with high heat dissipation.

In games they will also be the fastest available, but looking at the cost, the advantage is small compared to a Ryzen 7 5800X3D or a Core i7-12700K, especially considering the additional cost. And that, past 400FPS, it’s hard that the bottleneck of your system doesn’t eventually turn into the GPU.

The Ryzen 9 5950X also brings this relevant advantage more cores and threads over the 5900X. As a result, performance in rendering applications will jump. But when it comes to FPS, not only is it unable to bring benefits, but in some games it can even lag behind the 5900X.

compare prices

For those who want to compare prices of multiple products, and see their progression over the last few months, below we have an interactive chart with all the main products on the market: