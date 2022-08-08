Puma hosts sustainability conference with Gen Z

THE PUMA and your ambassador, Dear Delevingne, came together to announce the People’s Conference, sponsored by the brand. A space for the industry to come together, alongside Gen Z, to discuss sustainable fashion solutions on September 6th in London.

The conference is unprecedented and will create an environment for PUMA employees, activists, NGOs, experts, ambassadors and consumers to come together and discuss solutions to some of the fashion industry’s most pressing challenges. All this while amplifying the voices of young people around the world.

Live from London and broadcast to the world, the People’s Conference will put the voices of Gen Z front and center so those most impacted by today’s climate decisions can influence those who make them. “We will focus on Gen Z during this event as we want to give this generation a voice when it comes to the decisions that must be made today to shape a more sustainable future,” said Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA. “At the United Nations they call it the Conference of the Parties, we call it the Conference of the People.”

To be announced in the coming weeks, PUMA is compiling panels that will feature some of the most prominent voices in a sustainable way, along with some famous faces that everyone will recognize. Topics to be discussed include waste, using more sustainable materials, the impact of climate change and looking for ways for the industry to collaborate to achieve results sooner.

Actress, model and international activist Cara Delevingne will host the event alongside PUMA CEO Bjørn Gulden and PUMA CSO Anne-Laure Descours. “Together with PUMA, I have been working on sustainability themes for several years and together we have launched more sustainable collections such as Exhale,” said Cara Delevingne. “It is important to continue the debate on this topic so that we can find solutions to environmental issues such as climate change, waste management and biodiversity.”

To learn more about the People’s Conference and register an interest in participating (physically or virtually), users can visit the website and follow @PUMA and on social media.

Earlier this year, PUMA announced that it had reduced its carbon emissions between 2017 and 2021 from both its own operations (-88%) and its supply chain (-12%), despite strong sales growth over the same period. . By 2025, PUMA aims to make nine out of 10 products with more sustainable materials. The company was the most sustainable brand in the sector according to the latest Business of Fashion ranking, which analyzed the 30 largest companies in the fashion industry.

People’s Conference will start on September 6 at 8:00 am Brasília time and the livestream of the event is free to access.