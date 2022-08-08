Rafael Vitti, Danilo Mesquita and cast heat up the finale of ‘Beyond Illusion’: ‘Full of surprises’ | Beyond the Illusion

get ready for two weeks of strong emotions! “Beyond Illusion” reaches its final stretch, and each of the next chapters promises to be filled with events that won’t let you leave the screen. 📺 But do you think it’s just you who’s anxious to know everything that will happen in the 6 o’clock soap opera? Behind the scenes of recording the final scenes, the cast themselves revealed that they are looking forward to the last chapters! 🥳
Isn’t that right, Rafael Vitti? The actor who gives life to dear David leaves the question in the air: what will be the end of the magician? Check out the video above!
“We are reaching the final stretch of our beloved 6 o’clock soap opera, which was magical and is being. And I want to hear from you: what do you think will be the end of Davi? Will he be able to fulfill his dream of being a recognized magician? Will you get Isadora’s love? Will he be arrested? Will it be wronged and will it remain that way? I can’t say, but watch out, the ending is full of surprises!”
Rafael Vitti, Paloma Duarte and Danilo Mesquita talk about the anxiety for the end of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
And Joaquin?! What will be the fate of David’s rival? Danilo Mesquita is already heartbroken for having to say goodbye to the controversial character.
“The soap opera is beautiful, we are making it with all the love and dedication in the world. We are in the last few days, very emotional and already missing these stories, these characters, so, see Beyond the Illusion, that this final stretch will have a lot of emotion”, promises the actor.
Marcello Novaes, Eugênio, also guaranteed that the last scenes were made with great care and dedication so that the public can have fun and be moved.
“I want to thank the fans for the couple Eugênio and Violeta, and I hope you like the finale, because we are working hard and it will be very cool!”
Paloma Duarte, on the other hand, is preparing a beautiful ending for Heloísa and made a point of thanking the audience for the interaction that has always rooted for her character.
“I want to leave a huge kiss for all of you. We were able to communicate and develop this beautiful work with your affection and love. Thank you for the demonstration in the networks, in the streets. You guys rocked it as an audience, it was a pleasure working with you. I want to leave my thanks and a huge kiss. And don’t miss our final stretch, which is wonderful!”
That’s it, don’t miss the last chapters of “Beyond Illusion”. There’s still a lot to happen… Stay tuned!
