Revenue Auction has iPhone from R$ 500, Xiaomi cell phones and more

The Federal Revenue opened, this Monday (9), another auction of seized products. In the coming weeks, the agency will hold a auction with iPhones from R$ 500, lots with several Xiaomi cell phones and even a washing machine with an initial price of R$ 390. Bids can be made until August 23, 2022 by people physical and legal.







iPhone 11 Pro Max is available at Auction Photo: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog / Tecnoblog

Although several products are available for higher prices, some are more affordable. This is the case of the iPhone 8 with an initial price of R$ 500 in the lots 311, 312, 313 and 314. In addition, it is also possible to buy an iPhone 11 Pro Max for from R$ 1,800 in the packages 318 and 319.

Xiaomi phones are also available for less than BRL 2,000. as in the case of package 270 which offers five Redmi Note 8 for R$ 1 thousand of initial bid, and of the lot 274 which brings Redmi 9, Note 8 and Note 9 for from R$ 1,500.

Another positive highlight is the presence of an Electrolux washing machine for only R$ 390 in the package 256.

The IRS also brings several headphones, smartbands, a DJI drone and an Electric Scooter — check out the full table at the end of the text.

According to the public notice, the lots are available for visitation and collection in seven different cities: Goiânia (GO), Campo Grande, Ponta Porã, Corumbá, Mundo Novo (MS), Cuiabá (MT) and Palmas (TO).





Redmi Note 9 is also available at auction Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi / Tecnoblog

How to participate in the auction?

The Federal Revenue’s auctions have lots destined to individuals or legal entities. You can participate, but the process is a bit complicated.

Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately). Get an access code through the e-CAC Portal. Look for the notice on the IRS website. The number is 0817600/000002/2022. Make your proposal.

The IRS will receive bids between August 9 at 8 am and August 22 at 9 pm. The bidding session is scheduled for August 23 at 10:30 am. All times are from Brasilia.

If you want to participate, keep in mind that the Revenue doesn’t deliver. It is necessary to schedule an appointment using the telephone numbers available in the notice and go to the place to withdraw.

Cell phones and featured items in the auction

O technoblog selected some batches that stand out in the following table.

lot(s) main items Initial bid 180 to 184 1x Electric Scooter BRL 2,500 195 1005x Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 BRL 35,000 196 725x Xiaomi Mi Smartband 5 BRL 40,000 197 724x Xiaomi Mi Smartband 5 BRL 40,000 198 373x Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale BRL 25,000 199 372x Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale BRL 25,000 200 20x Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential (robot vacuum cleaner) BRL 20,000 201 804x Xiaomi Earbuds Basic 2 BRL 25,000 202 803x Xiaomi Earbuds Basic 2 BRL 25,000 203 to 205 594x Xiaomi Mi TV Stick BRL 65,000 256 1x Electrolux Washing Machine 16Kg (LAC16) BRL 390 257 1x DJI Mini Fly More Combo Drone BRL 1,400 269 5x Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S BRL 2,000 270 5x Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 BRL 1,000 271 10x Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S BRL 4,000 273 10x Xiaomi Mi Band 4

14x Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

1x Redmi 8A

9x Redmi Note 9S

2x Redmi Note 9 Pro

1x Mi 9 Lite

1x Used Frozen Backpack

1x Frozen lunch box used

1x used thermal bag BRL 7,500 274 3x Redmi Note 8

1x Redmi Note 9

1x Redmi 9 BRL 1,500 292 1x iPhone 8 Plus BRL 900 293 to 299 1x iPhone 7 BRL 600 308 25x iPhone 7 Plus BRL 12,000 309 and 310 1x iPhone 12 Pro Max BRL 3,050 311 to 314 1x iPhone 8 BRL 500 315 to 317 1x iPhone XR BRL 930 318 and 319 1x iPhone 11 Pro Max BRL 1,800

