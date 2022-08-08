Review | Ginger and Rose

The drama written and directed by Sally Potter explores the lives of two teenagers, Ginger (Elle Fanning) and Rosa (Alice Englert), best friends in Cold War London. Together, they go through challenging maturing processes as the world is about to end. Gradually, the international political crisis begins to mix with the crisis of the relationship between the two, who begin to find each other strange while anti-war movements explode and border tension outside.

Therefore, a typical coming-of-age, we follow important aspects that give the genre its character, as well as, in the dramatic spectrum, the questions typical of a youthful femininity that begins to settle in a more definitive way are developed. The search for sexual freedom that characterizes the 1960s meets the rebelliousness of a young age, and which fully embraces these two characters, totally averse to English traditionalism. The film manages to put a lot of emphasis on this moment of transition in world culture, making us adapt to the context in which the feature is inserted, either through the exposition of the dates, or in the constant mention of the geopolitical problems that cross the plot.

I also like the choice of a plot that is self-reflecting all the time. The main feature of the feature film is in terms of “crisis” and “transition”. It is there, in these terms, that it manifests itself in its thematic-stylistic aspect. One of the ways the filmmaker gives shape to the subjectivity of the girls’ turbulent moment of transition is by making them occupy a position of being at the center of a possible war and then, as things go wrong in international politics, we see the impact of the crisis reflected in themselves. , with friendship bonds falling apart, dangerous discoveries, unfortunate adventures, family crisis, etc. Structurally, the film confronts this characteristic of imminence and emergence. The War is real, but it is also an allegory for the state of maturity of Ginger and Rosa and, on the contrary, idem, it uses the situation of the girls to talk about the War. It’s just that, at that age, everything is the end of the world – and this expression becomes ideal for understanding the internal conflicts that only this phase of growth is capable of generating, causing painful splits.

Although the whole script and the idea of ​​the film are very commendable, it lacks a lack of narrative depth, since many things are covered for a short film time, remaining on the surface of all the subjects it deals with. Thus, the filmmaker does not take any of these themes seriously, dealing with them in a silly way. Of her characters, she mistakenly crucifies one and elevates another, which is a blunder in the filmic message. The feature film is called “Ginger and Rosa”, but little is known about Rosa, except for her through Ginger, who is the protagonist of a film that should be divided into two characters.

Even because of this low density in Rosa’s development, Ginger, played by Elle Fanning, stands out, immediately standing out through a convincing and passionate performance. It is through her that expressions such as “it is the end of the world” gain importance, since everything for her is amplified. And she’s right, after all, living in a dysfunctional family, with an extremely troubled father and a mother who doesn’t quite know how to meet her demands, ends up becoming a somewhat arduous and painful challenge. There, all she needs is support and solid ground, but she always gets the opposite.

In the final scenes, we observe a somewhat stilted criticism of the idea of ​​the super politicized modern man who, preaching absolute freedom to everything, shows his face as a crook, abuser, misogynist, among others. His defense – which he makes of himself – is somewhat implausible, so it ends up not making much sense the way in which everything is articulated in that third act finale. In that third act, a lot of information is thrown out carelessly, and as quickly as new problems are exposed, the filmmaker shamelessly closes them. An essential fact that would give a link to a complete movie is played at the end of the film, generating dissatisfaction on the part of those who watch for the lack of resolution of the plot. Although Sally Potter has a firm conception of her work, it seems to me that she gets lost in the vagueness of the open debates, without finalizing any, nor without deepening any of them.

In this sense, I remember that Tarkovsky’s last film (The sacrifice, 1986), betting on this same argument, makes his production a masterpiece because he inserts in it a dense conception not only of dissolution of the empirical world, but of consolidated values, endowing the crisis that marks his film with a kind of apocalypse of the own character, but never letting the general take care of the specific or the plot to be lost in frivolous statements of a political nature, as happens in the last scenes of Sally Potter’s film, something that bothers me deeply. Even though it’s a criticism, it’s weak.

Sally Potter’s film, as well as its filmography, has delivered images that are very cohesive with the proposed plot, as we can see in the icy palette used here in the construction of a melancholy and harsh atmosphere, always sounding a climate of hopelessness. However, there is a constant impression of something missing, of a dramatic incompleteness. As in other productions, Miss Potter has sinned in the deepening of her narratives, perhaps it would be more interesting for her to focus on a problem and explore it with patience and detail, extracting, from the minimum, the maximum. So, as there is in Ginger and Rose, although it is an extremely pertinent argument and thought of in an original way, we are left with the idea of ​​superficiality, when the filmmaker could go much further. I mean: the film does not fulfill the spectator’s taste, but only his time.

Ginger and Rosa (Ginger & Rosa, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, UK, 2012)

Direction: Sally Potter

Road map: Sally Potter

Cast: Elle Fanning, Alice Englert, Alessandro Nivola, Annette Bening, Timothy Spall, Oliver Platt, Christina Hendricks, Jodhi May, Luke Cloud, Brock Everitt-Elwick, Poppy Bloor, Magdalene Mountford, Ray Lonnen

Duration: 90 min.