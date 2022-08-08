Salem’s last witch was acquitted, thanks to an eighth grade teacher and her students

Elizabeth Johnson Jr., a woman convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s, was finally acquitted this summer after an eighth-grade Civics teacher and her students petitioned lawmakers to clear her name.

It’s never too late to right historical wrongs – even if that restoration of justice happens almost 330 years later.

Elizabeth Johnson Jr., a woman accused of witchcraft during the Salem witch trials of 1690, was finally acquitted last week after years of petitions from Carrie LaPierre, a Massachusetts state teacher, and her eighth grade classes. Civic formation. Justice came in the form of a brief addition to the state budget for 2023.

Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692, along with over 200 other women (and men) of Salem. Of those convicted, 19 were hanged and another four died in prison. Johnson was also sentenced to death, but her life was ultimately spared.

Yet throughout Johnson’s life and the centuries that followed, his name was never really cleared. It wasn’t until Carrie LaPierre, an eighth-grade civics teacher at North Andover Elementary School, came across this story and involved students in the case, that Massachusetts lawmakers took notice.

How to Acquit a Convicted Witch, Over 300 Years Later

North Andover, a city in northeastern Massachusetts, is located just 40 minutes from Salem. But LaPierre had no idea that Salem witch trials had abounded in the North Andover area until he read a book on local witches by author Richard Hite – and it was within these pages that he discovered Johnson.

Many other witches were acquitted, most posthumously, but the late Johnson – or “EJJ” as LaPierre and students call her – was “ignored for some reason, whereas every other convicted witch has been acquitted over the years,” she said. the teacher to CNN via email.

Details about Johnson’s life are scarce, but it is known that his family was one of the main targets of the Salem witch trials, due to hysteria, puritanism and family conflicts. Within this woman’s family alone, 27 other people were accused of witchcraft in 1692, according to the Boston Globe.

In this illustration, a young woman accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts, tries to defend herself before Puritan ministers.



Johnson presented a convincing confession in court: she said that another woman, Martha Carrie, had “persuaded her to be a witch” and had assured her that “she would be saved if she became a witch”, according to a 1962 document scanned by the University of Virginia Salem Witch Trials Documentary Archive.

Some of the details of his story proved sordid and terrifying to Salem residents: Johnson said that the devil had appeared to him in the form of “two black cats” and mentioned other people in Salem who – guaranteed – practiced witchcraft. He also showed his knuckles, where it looked like the other “witches” had “sucked her”, according to the same document.

Johnson was sentenced to death at age 22 for her “crimes”, but was eventually pardoned by the governor at the time (whose wife had also been accused of witchcraft).

In 1711, after government officials realized they had little evidence to convict, execute, or imprison women (and some men) for witchcraft, they acquitted many of those who had been convicted or hanged, including John Proctor (who later became a of the protagonists of the play “The Salem Witches”, written by Arthur Miller).

However, Johnson’s name was omitted from this list. So in 1972, he asked Salem to be included in the law providing compensation to the families of the accused.

“May the Honorable Court please grant me something in compensation for my charges in connection with my long imprisonment, which will be gratefully acknowledged as a great favor,” he wrote in the letter.

The reasons why Johnson was excluded are unclear. But LaPierre decided, after contacting the North Andover Historical Society, that taking the case of a long-deceased “witch” and clearing her name could be a captivating project for his students – a way to apply, in real life, what they had learned in Civic Training.

Johnson is the last Salem witch to be acquitted

LaPierre’s students dedicated themselves to the acquittal of “EJJ,” filing petitions with Massachusetts legislators in the hope that someone would introduce a bill to that effect. After three years and “numerous disappointments,” a state senator heard them: Diana DiZoglio supported a state budget amendment to add Johnson’s name to an existing resolution that acquitted other “witches” by name.

Some of the people hanged during the Salem witch trials (especially women) have been memorialized with tributes.



All of the requirements and bureaucratic processes were didactic for the eighth grade classes, but LaPierre said that “the long-term lessons were probably more important: standing up for justice, speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves, and recognizing that their voices have power in the community and in the world, and understand that persistence is necessary to achieve your goals”.

The amendment adds Johnson’s name to a 1957 resolution that acquitted multiple people convicted of witchcraft — and ultimately guarantees Johnson’s desire for acquittal.

But LaPierre’s work continues: now that the case is closed, he has to find a new project for the next eighth graders. This year, she will let students determine the issues that interest them most and the action plans they intend to implement to address them.

Whatever your students choose to tackle this year, witches are probably out of the question: Johnson is the last woman convicted in the Salem trials to be acquitted. And with this victory, LaPierre and her gang closed a chapter in history that began centuries ago.