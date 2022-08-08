Samsung’s One UI 5.0 beta released new settings menu for Wi-Fi

At the moment, only Samsung Member program members with Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models have access to the interface. The Smart Wi-Fi section allows users to access a very comprehensive menu and view diagnostics about the device’s connection to the Wi-Fi network actively used and also the secondary ones to which it has access.

Since Samsung released the first beta version of the One UI 5.0 user interface, users are already resonating with the news that the update has brought to the system. Android Police has revealed some of the advancements in advanced Wi-Fi settings on devices.

Among the menu options, it is also possible to track graphs of historically based data centered on all user activity and available applications, or to narrow down to activities logged on the router or specific applications only. These tools can be useful if the consumer wants to understand more about how data is used by apps, so you can track how much is handled even in the background.

This kind of tool is available in third-party apps, but having these functions available within the device’s own system ensures that you won’t be using malware-infested apps or even having to pay for it.

To access the new function, you must go to Settings > Wi-Fi > Smart Wi-Fi. The public version of the interface is expected to be released in October, but it is subject to change.

