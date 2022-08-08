Second oil tank collapses amid massive fire in Cuba – News

A second oil tank collapsed during the night of last Sunday (6) in Matanzas, west of Cuba, where firefighters have been fighting for more than 48 hours against a gigantic fire, which left one dead and 16 missing.

“Tank number 2 has just collapsed, we still don’t know if the lid of tank 3 was thrown away with the explosion,” informed the provincial government of the Popular Power of Matanzas, a city 105 kilometers from Havana.

The large-scale fire started last Friday (5) night, when lightning struck a tank, which is part of a plant with eight large fuel depots.





The first tank contained 26,000 cubic meters of oil, almost 50% of the maximum capacity. During the early hours of Saturday, the large cylinder collapsed and the flames spread to a second tank, which contained 52,000 cubic meters of fuel. That tank collapsed Sunday night.

The two affected tanks were nearby and since Saturday, authorities have feared the fire will spread to a third depot.

Faced with the risk, the units that worked at the site were evacuated on Sunday night, informed the provincial government of Matanzas.

According to the most recent medical bulletin, released before the second tank collapsed, the balance of the fire is one dead and 24 people hospitalized, five of them in critical condition.

The 16 people reported as missing are “firefighters who were in the area closest to the fire”.





The body of firefighter Juan Carlos Santana, 60, located on Saturday, was buried on Sunday with tributes in his hometown of Rodas, in the neighboring province of Cienfuegos.

Relatives of the missing met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in a hotel in downtown Matanzas, where they receive support from doctors and psychologists. “All support for you. We are here for whatever you need,” said the president.





The tragedy comes three months after the explosion by a gas leak in the Saratoga hotel in Havana, a tragedy that left 46 dead and more than 50 injured, with the almost total destruction of the property.

Authorities coordinated work on Sunday with the commanders of the Mexican and Venezuelan brigades who arrived on Saturday to help put out the fire.

Four Mexican planes and a Venezuelan plane landed at the airport in the famous resort of Varadero, about 40 km north of Matanzas, with material and technical assistance. “Help is important, I believe it will be decisive,” Díaz-Canel told the press.









