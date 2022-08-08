See 5 movies for those who liked the long

Continuity to Love (purple hearts) arrived in the Netflix catalog in July 2022 and has been a real success. The film tells the story of a singer and songwriter, Cassie Salazar (Sofia Carson), and Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine), a military man about to go to war.

Completely different, Cassie decides to enter into a fake marriage with the military out of convenience. But life is about to surprise them.

The novel won the hearts of streaming subscribers and currently remains in the Top 10 of films here in Brazil.

if Continuity to Love also won a little space in your heart, check out 5 movies that you will also like!

Continência ao Amor is in the Top 10 Movies on Netflix Brazil. | Photo: Assembly / Publicity

5 movies for those who liked Continuity to Love

1) feel the beat

If you enjoyed Sofia Carson’s role in Continuity to Lovesurely saw love Feel The Beat. In the feature, the actress is also an artist, but this time she is a dancer. April dreams of success on Broadway, but frustrated with her failures, she returns to her hometown.

There, she is invited to teach clumsy children who are going to participate in a dance competition. Even without wanting to, she is forced to accept the challenge and the experience will change her perspectives on life.

two) Stormy nights

Based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, Stormy nights brings the story of Adrienne Willis (Diane Lane), a woman who is looking to escape her problems and stays at her friend’s inn.

The only guest at the inn, however, is Dr. Paul Flanner (Richard Gere). A storm forces the two to stay in place and they end up getting closer. Thus, an unexpected romance begins to emerge.

3) We’re all the same

We’re all the same is a film, based on true events, that tells the story of a religious woman facing cancer, Deborah Hall. In addition to health problems, her marriage to Ron Hall is in crisis and a proposal could change the course of their lives.

Deborah asks her husband to get closer to Denver, a dangerous homeless man with a disturbing past.

4) The choice

The choice is another film based on the works of Nicholas Sparks and brings the story of Travis Parker (Benjamin Walker), a man who does not believe in love.

But the arrival of a new neighbor, Gabby Holland (Teresa Palmer), changes everything. The young woman instigates him, but she is already committed and will have to decide if she will risk losing everything for an uncertain love.

5) Dear John

Dear John is a novel that tells the story of a soldier, John Tyree (Channing Tatum), and a college student, Savannah Curtis Amanda Seyfried). The two fall in love while the military is on leave, but when he has to go back to work, things start to get complicated. To keep in touch, they exchange letters.

The film is also based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Sparks.

Now just update the list to marathon and warm your heart with these exciting novels!

___________________________________

By Giovana Rodrigues – Speak!