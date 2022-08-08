Some common applications can be very useful for various functions, such as Gboard itself – Google’s keyboard. Within WhatsApp, typing can be improved through the features that the virtual keyboard offers.

4 Gboard functions to improve the experience within WhatsApp

Gboard on WhatsApp: see how to make browsing more interesting

Check out how you can use Gboard within WhatsApp and improve your experience on the most popular messenger in the country from now on.

4 special functions of Gboard for WhatsApp

Find out how to optimize the use of Gboard through WhatsApp. We separate 4 very interesting functions to use from now on.

1 – Type with just one hand

Gboard enables a unique layout so people can use the app and type messages with just one hand. The keyboard area appears reduced and focuses on only one side of the screen. Tap the three dots on the keyboard inside whatsapp and press the “one hand” option.

2 – Perform voice typing (turn audio into text)

Another interesting function of Gboard that can make the user’s life much easier is transcribing speech into text. Open the Google keyboard inside the messenger, tap the microphone and wait for the phrase “Speak now” to appear on your screen.

3 – Gboard allows you to configure automatic messages

You can create shortcuts to frequent replies within Gboard. Just go to Dictionary and then to “Personal Dictionary. Select the language you want to write in. Ready, you can save several phrases to use almost automatically.

4 – Create a custom emoji

Finally, Gboard also allows the user to create a custom or personalized emoji.

This means that you can enter the emoji area of ​​your WhatsApp, activate the Gboard options and merge stickers. You can join a heart with a happy face, for example.

Now that you already know most of the things you can do using Gboard, take the opportunity to share the tips with your friends and family.