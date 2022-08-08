Selena Gomez circulates with film producer in Italy

The singer and actress Selena Gomez was photographed over the weekend in Positano, Italy, accompanied by film producer Andrea Iervolino. The two previously worked together on the independent film “Uncertain Battle” (2016), in which she acted and he produced.

Beaming Selena Gomez joins rumored beau Andrea Iervolino for a romantic boat ride in the Positano Andrea placed his hand on Selena’s arm as he helped her into the boat pic.twitter.com/zcalUiHQmb — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 8, 2022

[CANDIDS] Selena Gomez with Andrea Iervolino celebrating her birthday in Italy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JtS9dTSJ12 — Selena Gomez Brazil | Media (@SGBRmidias) August 5, 2022

Read more:

It is not known whether the meeting was purely personal or has to do with a new job of Selena Gomez. Andrea Iervolino is currently producing two films, “Kid Santa” and “Billie’s Magic World”. He also has a project announced years ago which is the remake of “Amnesia” by Christopher Nolan.

Selena Gomez, in turn, has several jobs as an executive producer, in addition to starring in the series “Only Murders In the Building”. She is credited on the previously unreleased titles “In the Shadow of the Mountain”, “15 Candles” and “Rising”. In addition, she is in talks to produce a reboot of the movie “A Secretary from the Future” (1988).

Steve Martin comments on the lack of nominations for Selena Gomez at the Emmys: “a little dismayed”

Although the seriesOnly Murders in The Building” has been nominated 17 times for Emmy Awards, including nominations for actors Steve Martin and Martin Short in the comedy acting category, the absence of Selena Gomez drew attention in the category.

The actress, performer of Mabel Mora in the series, he joined the list of names snubbed by the award. your cast mate Steve Martin expressed dissatisfaction in a statement to the Variety: “We are a little dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she is so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us out. In a way, you could say we were nominated because of her balance on the show.”