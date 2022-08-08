Suicide Squad star confirms return to DC

One of the stars of The Suicide Squad, a 2021 film directed by James Gunn, has confirmed his return to DC.

Idris Elba, who played the character Bloodsport, was interviewed by Fandango journalist Erik Davis and revealed that his next project will be at DC.

However, Davis has not commented on which project Elba may be involved in, and news is unlikely to follow (via The Direct).

“I just spoke to Idris Elba about his new movie, Beast. I asked what we’re going to see him in next – a Marvel or DC project, and he said DC,” he said.

A Bloodsport spinoff is being speculated, and Gunn previously revealed he would return to work with Elba if available.

Series about Amanda Waller in development

A series that will have actress Viola Davis reprising the role of Amanda Waller is in development.

The series will be a continuation of Peacemaker of sorts, focusing on the public revelation about Amanda Waller’s work with Task Force X, made by her own daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks).

Viola Davis will return to the role she played in The Suicide Squad (2016), The Suicide Squad (2021) and the Peacemaker series. James Gunn will write the screenplay.

There is no release date for the series about Amanda Waller, on HBO Max.