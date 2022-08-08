Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards 2022: Winners

The 2022 edition of the TCA (Television Critics Association) Awards already happened and we share with you the winners. The most outstanding series this year was Abbot Elementarywhich managed to take home four of the awards it was nominated for, including Series of the Year and Best Comedy Series.

Here are the winners, highlighted in bold:

Best Performance in Drama:

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Michael Keaton – dopesick

Melanie Lynskey – yellowjackets

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Margaret Qualley – maid

Adam Scott – Severance

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Performance in Comedy:

Pamela Adlon – better things

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Bill Hader – Barry

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jean Smart – hacks

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Youth Program:

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

sesame street (HBO Max)

Best New Series:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

ghosts (CBS)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

pachinko (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

yellowjackets (showtime)

Best Picture, Miniseries or Special:

dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

maid (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

yellowjackets (showtime)

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

ghosts (CBS)

hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Series of the Year:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

hacks (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

yellowjackets (showtime)

The 38th edition of the TCA Awards returned, for the third time, not to take place in the face-to-face format due to the pandemic.