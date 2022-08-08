The 10 Highest Grossing Jim Sturgess Films According to Box Office Mojo

10 Best Offer (2013) – $20.9 million

Jim Sturgess is currently on screen alongside Katie Holmes in alone together, a film that takes place during the early days of COVID-19. But this isn’t his only star-studded project to hit the screens lately, and if it turns out to be profitable, it will be far from the first.

Sturgess made his discovery in 2007 with across the universe, and in the next few years he starred in several major studio films. But the actor has always thrived on smaller projects, even if they don’t exceed $1 billion at the box office.

10 Best Offer (2013) – $20.9 million

the best offer it’s an Italian film, but it’s in English, hence the inclusion of Geoffrey Rush, Donald Sutherland and Sturgess. Rush is the highlight of the film, but Sturgess gets a chance to shine in a villainous role as Robert, a thief posing as a craftsman.

the best offer carried an $18 million budget, which is pretty standard for a movie of its size when there’s a stacked cast. Unfortunately, the film barely made it to the world, the vast majority of which came from international markets, according to Mojo box office.

9 Upside Down (2012) – $22.2 million

While not one of Kirsten Dunst’s best films, Upside down It’s a lovely and touching sci-fi movie. although not good Weird stuff’ Upside Down, the film still tells the story of what amounts to a parallel universe (in the case of Upside down, parallel worlds). But instead of monsters, there’s forbidden love, which is arguably just as scary.

Upside down came with a substantial price tag of $50 million, but it didn’t make even half of that at the worldwide box office. According to Mojo box officethe film barely surpassed $22 million, most of which came from international locations.

8 The Way Back (2010) – $24.2 million

Before he was unrecognizable playing Penguin in the BatmanColin Farrell was covered in dirt alongside big stars like Sturgess, Ed Harris and Saoirse Ronan in the way back. Sturgess plays Janusz Wieszczek, a Polish army officer held prisoner by the Soviets; With the help of a Russian criminal (Farrell), an American engineer (Harris) and several others from around the world, Wieszczek must now cross the deadly Himilayas. the way back it’s the kind of movie that makes the viewer feel for the actors, not too different the return.

Mojo box office reports that the film had a fairly substantial budget (given the limited potential profitability) of $30 million. Unfortunately, it didn’t even make that sum back much less make a profit.

7 Across The Universe (2007) – $29.6 million

As inspired by the title song as the Beatles catalog in general, across the universe it is a beautiful journey through time, space, life and love. It stands as one of the most visually appealing films of all time and is substantially bolstered by Evan Rachel Wood’s typically excellent work, a star performance by Sturgess, and palpable chemistry between the two.

on the surface, across the universe was a bomb, considering it made less than $30 million (for Mojo box office) with a budget of just over $70 million. But at the very least, it’s the kind of perennial film (The Beatles will always be relevant) that finds its extremely devoted fans over time.

6 One Day (2011) – $59.4 million

One day it’s the story of friends becoming more, but over a much longer period of time than the average romantic comedy or drama. Sturgess and Anne Hathaway share the screen for much of the film and work well enough with each other to support runtime.

According to Mojo box office, One day played on a pretty substantial 1,719 screens in the US, which technically doesn’t qualify as a wide release, but is a hair’s breadth away from being one. Considering that and Hathaway’s involvement (who has managed to remain a consistent ticket seller), it’s an admirable performance in a niche market.

5 The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) – $78.2 million

While it’s far from one of Natalie Portman’s highest-grossing films, The Other Boleyn Girl is one of Sturgess’. With that being said, it could have done better at the box office, especially given the talent involved, most of which were born to period pieces.

Still, in a Mojo box office-reported budget of $35 million, The Last Boleyn Girl grossed just $78 million. It’s not a failure for Sony Pictures Entertainment, but it’s not a success either, and despite its superstar cast, it hasn’t stood out as a highlight on any actor’s resume.

4 Cloud Atlas (2012) — $130.5 million

Cloud Atlas was one of several large, big-budget, massive-scope projects that the Wachowskis formulated in the wake of the The Matrix trilogy success. Unfortunately, he (and the rest, including The Matrix Resurrections) were complete failures at the box office, despite A-list talent leading the charge.

Enabled fonts Cloud Atlas budgets vary widely, from $100 million to around $150 million. There’s good reason to believe it skews the latter, but even if it had been kept at just $100 million, the Wachowskis’ movie would have been a flop at $130 million worldwide, for Mojo box office.

3 Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010) – $140.1 million

Sturgess has starred in several films with impressive marks in the visual department, but without a doubt none was greater than Zack Snyder’s. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole.

Snyder’s film, despite its incredible visuals, cost a mere $80 million. Sadly, it didn’t turn out to be the event its movies tend to be, and it only grossed $140 million worldwide, for Mojo box office.

two 21 (2008) – $159.8 million

21 was a major lead role for Sturgess, and he brought a mixture of charm and an everyman nature to the character, which was the de facto necessary combo for the part of a talented college player in his head.

Some mid-budget studio projects become sizable successes, and the $35 million 21 is one of them. The film’s success can be at least partially attributed to the following Sturgess obtained with across the universe, but it was also just a fun movie moment. In all, the film quadrupled its budget and then roughly $160 million worldwide, according to Mojo box office.

1 Geostorm (2017) — $221.6 million

Roland Emmerich Geostorm may be Sturgess’ highest grossing, but 21 is your biggest success. Geostorm it was a mega budget apocalypse movie that did little for its price that hasn’t been done 100 times before. Sturgess’ role is also quite thankless considering he plays the brother of Gerard Butler’s protagonist. He’s a role meant to provide tension and resolution to characters that the audience should really care about.

Emmerich’s film, like most of his filmography, came at a high cost ($120 million per Mojo box office). unfortunately for GeostormEmmerich’s film brand had sold out after The day after tomorrow, and opened to $13.7 million in the United States. When all was said and done, the film only grossed $33.7 million from domestic screens but did well overseas with $187.9 million. Even so, its world number isn’t enough to make it another big hit under the belts of Butler or Sturgess.