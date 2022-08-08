The differences between Telegram Premium and the paid version of WhatsApp

In 2022, both WhatsApp and Telegram announced subscriptions that give subscribers access to exclusive tools.

The novelty still confuses many users, who do not know the difference between these paid options. Rest assured, there is no charge to download and use the chat.

The objective of making some tools paid in these channels is to raise funds to continue to develop improvements, especially in relation to data security.

Most engines remain free, without compromising old messages. The plans of these two apps have different proposals, so knowing the differentiators helps you understand if the services meet your needs.

Despite charging for some features, WhatsApp and Telegram serve different audiences

Although WhatsApp has yet to release its plans, the news was confirmed this year. Focusing on commercial use, its paid Business version will feature the use of the same account on up to 10 different devices and a personalized contact access link. Remembering that this modality only exists on WhatsApp Business, while the one for personal use continues with all the free tools.

The premium Telegram costs from R$12.90 to R$24.90, depending on the smartphone brand. Subscriptions have more unique features, tied to the general public, not just businesses.

Those who pay can transcribe voice messages, download up to 4G, download files at a higher speed, enjoy more channels and groups, react with different emojis to messages and add an animated profile picture.

