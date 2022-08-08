The Kissing Booth: Jacob Elordi fought with Netflix for an unusual reason – Film News

Jacob Elordi reveals that he asked that his character in A Barraca do Beijo could smoke.

Currently known for playing the villain Nate Jacobs in the series Euphoria, from HBO and HBO Max, Jacob Elordi gained the spotlight with the Kissing Booth trilogy, one of the most successful romantic comedies on Netflix. In an interview with GQ magazine, the actor revealed that he had a little friction with streaming for an unusual reason. He wanted the character Noah to be bolder and able to smoke, just like in the books by author Beth Reekles, but Netflix refused to let him put the cigarette in his mouth during scenes.

“I remember saying, ‘He smokes in the book. I need to smoke. He needs to smoke, he’s a bad boy,” Elordi said, adding that his repeated requests were all turned down by Netflix. “I was like, ‘This is bullshit.’ I remember going through with it. I was like ‘are we lying to thousands of 14 year olds out there? This guy uses nicotine. It says here on page four, look!’ I imagine people were looking at me and thinking, ‘Love Jesus! Is this guy serious?’”



Marcos Cruz / Netflix Jacob Elordi and Joey King as Noah and Elle in the first kiss scene in The Kissing Booth, released in 2018 on Netflix.



Netflix is ​​not the only studio to refuse to feature smoke in its productions. Actor Colin Farrell revealed that Warner Bros. banned him from smoking in the role of Penguin in the movie Batman, released in March of this year, while actress Emma Stone said that his request to smoke in the live-action Cruella – since the character smokes – was denied by Disney.

“Big studios make big decisions about things like the presence of cigarettes in movies. I fought valiantly for a cigar. At one point I said, ‘I can just erase it’. But they said, ‘No, like a bunch of 12-year-olds are going to start smoking Cuban cigars just because the Penguin is smoking in Batman,’” Farrell said.

Elordi starred alongside actress Joey King in the three films The Kissing Booth, in which the second feature remains the eighth greatest Netflix original film of all time, with 203.9 million hours watched in its first 28 days of release. . Critics had mixed opinions about the films, but King recently told The Independent that she will never regret her decision to star in this story. “I couldn’t be more proud of these films. I loved it all and playing Elle made me so happy. I will never regret it, no matter what they say.”