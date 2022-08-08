The Suicide Squad actor may have confirmed a new spin-off

The Suicide Squad Actor May Have Confirmed New DC Spin-Off

Surrounded by various speculations about a future project for the HBO Maxthis Monday (08), a journalist confirms the involvement of Idris Elba in probable spin-off of The Suicide Squad.

Inserted in the new Dysfunctional Team movie released in 2021, currently, James Gunndirector of the feature film, is involved in several derivatives of the film for the DC Comicsincluding Peacemakerwhich goes into its 2nd season, and a show focused on Amanda Waller in Viola Davis.

Now, having confirmed the much-requested spin-off of bloodsportyour character in The Suicide Squadin an interview with Erik Davis of fandango, Idris Elba reveals that he is involved in a “very big thing” gives A.D.

Check out the tweet made by Davis confirming the information:

NEW: I just spoke with Idris Elba about his new film #Beast. I asked what we’ll see him in next – a Marvel project or DC, and he said DC. He said he’s got a really big thing cooking for DC right now. 👀 Full interviews for BEAST will drop soon & my reaction drops tonight pic.twitter.com/Fmabs6jTnC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 8, 2022

“NEW: I just spoke with Idris Elba about his new film, Beast. I asked what we’re going to see next – a Marvel or DC project, and he said DC. He said there’s something really big coming into the universe right now.”reported the journalist.

In addition to fulfilling numerous fan requests, the update appears to proceed with the clues given by James Gunn in their own social networks, in addition to stressing several times that they could not reveal which projects they are currently involved in for the DC Comics.

Meanwhile, a possible Bloodsport series from Idris Elba for the HBO Max there was no confirmation.

