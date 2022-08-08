a very crazy theory

Hollywood has its own mysteries and one of them is related to Adam Shulman. The actor, producer and jewelry designer is married to Anne Hathaway. His appearance and other coincidences in life give rise to the legend that we are going to tell in the gallery. Check out!



The similarities impress

Much has been made of speculation that Adam Schulman may be the reincarnation of the world’s most famous English playwright, William Shakespeare.



Reasons for such speculation

Although it sounds unlikely, of course, there are reasons to justify such a claim.



Portrait

In 2009, Professor Stanley Wells, an expert in English dramaturgy, stated that this would be the only portrait done in Shakespeare’s life. It is a painting dating from 1610 (six years before his death), which has remained in the Cobbe family collection for centuries.

Photo: Pixabay/WikiImages



Look alike?

In this montage, for example, we can compare the living and the dead man. Eyes, nose and mouth are almost identical! We would even think that they had been separated in the maternity ward, but William was born on April 23, 1564 and Adam, on April 2, 1981.



Shakespeare’s wife

And believe it or not, the name of William Shakespeare’s wife was exactly the same as Adam Shulman’s partner: Anne Hathaway. But this story doesn’t stop there.



the mysterious phrase

Apparently, there is a declaration of love by William Shakespeare for his wife, which adds to the mystery on the topic: “Life is too short to love you on one trip, I promise to look for you on the next”. Did he reincarnate as Adam Shulman and find his Anne Hathaway?



The story of the other Anne

Born in 1556, Shakespeare’s Anne grew up in a town called Shottery, near Stratford-upon-Avon, the same place where Shakespeare lived (1564).



Your home

William Shakespeare’s wife lived in this twelve-bedroom country house in Stratford. Today, the mansion can be visited and retains some original furniture. The oldest part was built before the 15th century, while the upper part is from the 17th century.



An unconventional wedding for the time

Anne and William were married in November 1582. She was three months pregnant with their first child, Susanna. There is suspicion that the marriage was arranged to avoid a scandal.



had twins

William Shakespeare was 18 years old and needed his father’s permission to formalize the union with Anne, who was already 26. In 1585, his twins, Hamlet and Judith, came into the world.



Distance relationship

The couple spent most of their life apart, as Shakespeare lived in London, where he wrote and acted, while she stayed at the family home in Stratford.



Death

After retiring from the theater in 1613, Shakespeare returned to the family home and died 3 years later in 1616. Anne died seven years later on August 6, 1623.



buried together

Both are buried at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford. In the image, the inscription on Anne Hathaway’s tombstone.



the inheritance

At that time, it was common to leave the furniture in the house to the wife. So, she inherited them. In the photo, her matrimonial bed.



What does Adam Shulman think?

The American heartthrob has never publicly commented on what he thinks about the curious coincidences between him and Shakespeare.



Intense love

There is not the slightest doubt about the love between Adam Shulman and the current Anne Hathaway, as intense as that of Romeo and Juliet, but without tragic connotations.



the beginning of romance

Anne and Adam met in 2008 at the Palm Springs Film Festival. The actress confessed, in a 2013 interview with the British edition of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, that it was love at first sight.



from the first second

According to the actress, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2012 for her role in Les Miserables, Adam had a girlfriend when they first met, so they didn’t try anything.



the moment has come

However, a few weeks later, he was single and Anne did not miss the opportunity to get close to that young man who had so attracted her attention.



Wedding

After four years of relationship, they were married in a ceremony held with family and friends, in Southern California, in a private residence (2012).



Sons

On March 24, 2016, their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, came into the world, and in December 2019, their second, named Jack, was born.



A real love story

The two are very careful with their privacy, but whenever they appear in public, they display complicity and gestures of affection. The romance feels so authentic, there’s no urban legend that affects it!



