These are the most stylish signs of the Zodiac – Current

Trends aside, there are those who are capable of turning the most insignificant combination of clothing into a look full of charm and charisma. This is called “having style”, almost always with a very effortless chic. What, after all, is the secret of good taste in clothing, even when the pieces, isolated, seem highly unlikely to look good together? Apparently, the stars also have “something to say” on this topic.

According to astrologer Marielle Marlys, in an interview with Style Caster, there are three signs in particular that are innately gifted with good taste in this field. the first is Lion. It’s no surprise that Lions love to be the center of attention – and what better way to do that than through Fashion? Examples? Designers Coco Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors are all of this sign. Models like Cara Delevingne, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Winnie Harlow are also Leos, and yes, they master the art of dressing well. Also, they are not afraid to take risks: sequins and bright colors are for them.













Balance is also part of this list. Those born between September 23 and October 22 are under the influence of Venus, the planet that represents beauty and love. Dakota Johnson, Bella Hadid and Gwyneth Paltrow are some stylish Scales. Elegant and tasteful, the Balanças could be on the cover of a magazine every day and are very careful with the details: they will never be seen on the street in beach flip-flops. One of your tricks? prepare the looks the day before and give the final touch in the morning.

Bull closes this short list. Taurus is also ruled by Venus, so people born between April 20th and May 20th deeply appreciate all the good things in life. The personalities of this sign invest in clothes from good brands. Don’t resist regularly adding new items to your closet and making good investments. Luxury is their middle name and they don’t miss a trend. They love timeless pieces and are drawn to quality rather than quantity, which results in a chic and simple at the same time.





















