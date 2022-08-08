Thor 4: Screenwriter Reveals Crucial Scene Added in Reshoots



Playback / Internet

Writing – Cinema Observatory





08/08/2022 10:26

08/08/2022 10:26

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson revealed that a pivotal scene from the film was added in the reshoots.

Robinson wrote the Marvel movie alongside director Taika Waititi, who still doesn’t know if a fifth could happen.

The writer stated that the critical sequence for their relationship was added during reshoots of the feature film (via ComicBook).

‘That was all Taika Waititi. That was something Taika conceived of in additional photography and they shot it after they shot the main one,’ Robinson said. ‘There was definitely a lot of back and forth about what happened,’ she revealed.

‘It was really trying to flesh out, ‘How much do we want to show ‘How much of this ex-girlfriend vs. Mighty Thor?’Really trying to find the balance between what Jane’s story is and what the focus should be? Something that came up was wanting to know more about the past of that relationship,’ she said.



Playback / Internet

More about Thor 4

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is already showing in theaters and will be released in the future on Disney+.

This post Thor 4: Screenwriter Reveals Crucial Scene Added in Reshoots was first published on Cinema Observatory.