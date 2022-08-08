‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Taika Waititi Admits He Had No Idea Hercules Was a Marvel Hero

The live-action version of Hercules from Marvel was long awaited by those who follow the MCU, and the character was finally introduced in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, lived by Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’).

In the first post-credits scene, we see Zeus (Russell Crowe) summoning his son to hunt Thor (Chris Hemsworth) after the Asgardian attacked Mount Olympus when Zeus refused to help him defeat Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale).

Despite this, the director Taika Waititi admitted that he had no idea the demigod was a character from the Marvel.

During a question and answer session on the redditthe filmmaker was asked about the hero’s future and made the revelation.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know he was a character from the Marvel, but apparently it is. And that’s so cool, because everybody loves Greek mythology, I’m happy with this intro. I just know he’s a whole new thing, but I wasn’t invited to be a part of building him in the MCU.”

And the secret behind the arrival of Hercules was so great that not even the screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson knew about the surprise.

In an interview for Varietyshe revealed that she only learned that the character was in the film when she saw it at the premiere.

“I watched ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ at the premiere with everyone. In the same way that I think Taika didn’t know that Thor would get a 4th movie, I didn’t know that Roy Kent [personagem de Golstein em ‘Ted Lasso‘] it was Hercules. I was really surprised.”

She continued:

“I knew there were talks about introducing Hercules, but that wasn’t said during the conversations I was present. So the minute I saw the beginning of the scene, I knew Zeus was talking to Hercules. I didn’t know who they climbed. But I was like, is this going to be Hercules? I just knew it was something they were planning, but it wasn’t in the script.”

Goldstein also talked to the portal was asked about his future in the MCU, but made a mystery, saying:

“Honestly, I really don’t know anything. I’m not lying or cheating – I don’t know anything. All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. There may be more. But for now, it was just three seconds of fun as a god.”

Obviously, the star should have a prominent role going forward, as the Marvel I wouldn’t bet on introducing such a remarkable character without having proper planning.

In the comics, Hercules is usually portrayed as a hero and has even been part of the Avengers, but it looks like he will start out as an enemy of the God of Thunder in the MCU.

Still, it is possible that the character will end up defying his father and become a hero, but that only the future will tell.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

