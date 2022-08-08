Three miniseries based on real dramas to watch on Star+ – GKPB

In an era in which several streaming services were launched, consolidated and others are still to come, there is no doubt that the amount of content that is emerging is absurd and we always have to choose between several options (which is good on the one hand ). Among several fiction films, series and miniseries, a genre that has been gaining more and more prominence among consumers and critics is that of productions based on real dramas.

Dramas that can contain a backdrop of betrayal, exposure, family, politics, among many others, and it is with this in mind that we list three great options for miniseries based on real dramas that were recently released by Star + for you to put on your list and start your marathon.

dopesick

The miniseries starring Michael Keaton follows all the action behind the scenes of a giant drug company that unleashed the worst drug epidemic in US history. Dopesick takes the viewer to the center of a population’s fight against opioids, which came to it with the official support of the bodies responsible for releasing drugs. However, we are discovering that such support was due to false studies presented by Purdue Pharma regarding the drug Oxycontin.

Image: Disclosure.

Dopesick is a story of greed added to the lack of information, which in eight episodes mixes real and fictional characters to transport us to the center of this battle.

In addition to Michael Keaton, we have in the cast Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Kaitlyn Dever, among others.

The Dropout

With an incredible performance by Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout is a story that mixes money, romance, tragedy and disappointment to tell the plot of the ambitious Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos.

The eight-episode miniseries follows the young Elizabeth who had an idea that would make the diagnosis of diseases much easier from just a drop of blood collected from the patient, but putting this idea into practice proved to be a much more difficult task than the young man imagined.

Image: Disclosure.

Deceiving everyone and using very questionable means in the development of her idea, passing over whoever was necessary, Elizabeth, who came to have the title of the youngest billionaire in the world, lost everything in a “blink of an eye”.

The Dropout received six 2022 Emmy nominations.

Pam & Tommy

With ten Emmy nominations 2022, the miniseries Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, tells the story of what is considered the first sex tape on the internet and involved the couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (drummer of the band Motley Crue).

The miniseries shows the approach and lightning marriage of Pamela and Tommy and all the coexistence of the two who were happy with the renovation of their house and with the future from this new married life.

Image: Disclosure.

But everything starts to change when a VHS tape with intimate content of the couple is stolen by a contractor who had a falling out with Tommy during the renovation. The video went from a curiosity to an internet viral at the time being marketed by several websites in 1997.

And after the recording’s contents were leaked, we followed how each of the couple reacted and dealt with the situation, which was much more difficult for Pamela.

You won’t regret watching these three miniseries based on real dramas available on Star+, which could be consecrated at the Emmy in September.