Traveler records moment plane window breaks during flight

A passenger, identified only as Mia on her TikTok profile, went viral after registering a scare aboard a Southwest Airlines flight: she accidentally broke one of the plane’s windows during a flight from Tucson, Arizona, the Las Vegas, Nevada.

In her account, Mia guarantees that she is a small person (just over 1.62 m) and only “rested” her arm on the window. “The moment my elbow put any kind of the slightest pressure, as soon as that happened, the whole window broke, shattered, whole,” she said.

She then called a flight attendant, who immediately informed the flight commander. The pilot checked the pressurization of the entire cabin and, concluding that the integrity of the aircraft remained intact, continued on to Vegas. Mia, in turn, was accommodated in a new seat by the flight attendant and said she was relieved to learn that planes “have three or four windows”.

The traveler refers to the different layers of material that make up an aircraft window. According to the website Insider, the layer broken by Mia was just the plastic surface that covers the window and, therefore, the plane did not lose pressure and was able to continue its journey.

Joaquim Martins, professor of aircraft design at the University of Michigan, also assured that it is “perfectly normal” for non-structural parts of the plane to break during flights. If a structural portion — the outer glass — had broken, objects would have been sucked out of the window and everyone should have put on oxygen masks, he explains.

Finally, Mia reported that her flight would go to another destination, but that when it landed in Vegas, it was sent for maintenance. The passenger received a voucher of US$ 300 (R$ 1,538) from the company for her inconvenience, which she can use on a future trip.

The broken window, in detail Image: Playback/TikTok

This is not the first time that an incident with broken windows has affected a Southwest Airlines flight. In 2018, a female passenger died after being partially sucked out of a window that shattered when the plane’s left engine exploded in midair, The New York Times reported at the time.