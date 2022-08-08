Tricolor ends preparation for the round; see the likely team



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Everything is ready for another challenge in the season. With little time between rounds, the tricolor cast performed the second and last training session before embarking to face Sampaio Corrêa away from home.

The preparation ended on the morning of this Monday (8), with a tactical training that defined the starting lineup for the midweek round.

After Saturday’s game, the tendency is for the base of Bahia’s starting lineup to be maintained, but with the return of Danilo Fernandes to the goal after two matches of absence.

Patrick is back after recovering from an injury, but will remain as an option on the bench. Copete, still without a prominent performance, should be maintained, but has competition from other players in the sector.

Ricardo Goulart is still expected to be on the bench.

A probable Bahia has: Danilo Fernandes; André, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Rezende, Mugni, Daniel; Igor Torres, Rodallega and Copete.

The confirmed absences are Marco Antônio, in a physical transition phase, and Gabriel Noga, recovering from a muscle injury.

The tricolor delegation embarked for São Luís earlier this afternoon. The match against Sampaio Corrêa will take place at 9:30 pm this Tuesday (9), at Castelão-MA.