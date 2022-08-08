UK forces convicted migrants to wear smartwatches at all times

Along the lines of electronic anklets, the UK will begin to adopt smartwatches to monitor migrants who have been convicted of crimes. According to The Guardian, you will have to scan your own face up to five times a day, as required by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice.

In May, the British government signed a contract with the technology company Buddi Limited to acquire the devices at an initial cost of £6 million (R$37 million). The Home Office says the scheme will involve “daily monitoring of individuals subject to immigration control”. The photographs taken with the devices will be compared with the biometric facial images and, in case of failure, a verification must be carried out manually.

The measure is restricted to foreign criminals who have been convicted of a criminal offense and does not apply to other groups, such as asylum seekers. The smartwatch will monitor curfews and in-and-out zones for convicts.