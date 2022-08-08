Vitor Roque shines at Mineirão, and Athletico-PR beats Atlético-MG in a comeback – 07/08/2022

If any Atlético-MG fan still believed in the Brazilian Championship title, they certainly changed their mind after the 3-2 defeat to Athletico-PR, in the 21st round, at Mineirão. Galo needed to win, since earlier the leader Palmeiras made 3 to 0 in Goiás and opened 13 points of advantage, but Alvinegro saw the boy Vitor Roque shine on the lawn of Gigante da Pampulha.

Created by Cruzeiro, the young striker from Furacão scored twice, the first of which was a great goal, and practically took the current national champion out of the race for the 2022 title. in the final minute of the match with a goal by Canobbio.

With the new setback, the fourth consecutive in the Brasileirão, Galo ends the round 13 points behind the leader of Palmeiras. Already eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, it remains for Atlético to play all their chips in the Copa Libertadores. For Hurricane, winning the Brasileirão was never a goal, but the team coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari remains among the top places, in addition to staying alive in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Who did well: Vitor Roque

Revealed by Cruzeiro, striker Vitor Roque seems to have a different motivation when facing Atlético-MG. The former Cruzeiro scored again against Galo, as he had done during the State Championship, still as a Raposa player. Now for Athletico-PR, there were two beautiful goals.

Who was bad: Nathan Silva

The Atletico defender suffered from Vitor Roque’s inspired night. Nathan Silva was aimless after being dribbled by the Hurricane striker in the first red-black goal.

Atlético-MG match: defense hits head

With only three holders on the field, Atlético-MG had a lot of difficulty against Athletico, especially in the defensive system. Vitor Roque played with freedom and the counterattacks of Hurricane scared the black and white fans a lot.

Hulk on the bench

Because of the Libertadores game next week, striker Hulk was on the bench. Galo’s top scorer went into the game in the 25th minute of the second half, when the match was already tied at 2-2. However, the Galo striker couldn’t change the score, despite creating good plays.

Interrupted winning streak

Atlético-MG had won the six previous games against Athletico-PR, for Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil, but this sequence ended tonight.

No win after Turkish

The Turkish coach Mohamed was fired by Atlético-MG after the draw with Cuiabá, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. But the Galo have not won since the departure of the Argentine coach. There are three defeats and one draw.

Focus on Libertadores

On Wednesday, Atlético-MG faces Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the return duel of the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Galo needs to win to advance to the stage, since the first game, at Mineirão, ended in a 2-2 tie. In case of a new tie, the decision will be in the penalty shootout. The next day it’s Athletico-PR’s turn to decide their future in the continental tournament. Hurricane visits Estudiantes, in Argentina, and also needs to win. The first leg, at Arena da Baixada, was 0-0.

DATASHEET

ATLETICO-MG 2 X 3 ATHLETICO-PR

Reason: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: August 07, 2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA/SP)

Yellow cards: Allan (CAM); Pedrinho and Canobbio (CAP)

goals: Igor Rabello in the 30th minute of the first half; Vitor Roque at 1, Pavón at 8, Vitor Roque at 10 and Canobbio at 51 minutes of the second half

ATLETIC-MG: Everson, Guga, Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello and Dodô (Jair at 17′ of the 2nd); Allan, Nacho Fernández and Pedrinho (Rubens, at half-time); Pavón (Alan Kardec, at 38′ of the 2nd), Vargas (Keno, at 17′ of the 2nd) and Sasha (Hulk, at 25′ of the 2nd).Technician: Cuca.

ATHLETICO-PR: Bento, Orejuela (Khellven, at 21′ of the 2nd), Matheus Felipe, Nico and Pedrinho; Erick, Alex Santana and Vitor Bueno (Léo Cittadini, at 35′ of the 2nd); Rômulo (Pedro Henrique, at 41′ of 2nd), Vitinho (Cuello, at 35′ of 2nd) and Vitor Roque (Canobbio, at 21′ of 2nd). Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari.