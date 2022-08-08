We have ranked ALL adaptations of Neil Gaiman’s works for film and television

What Neil Gaiman is one of the best authors not only of his generation, but in the history of entertainment, it’s not news to anyone. And, in general, a good part of his beautiful writings gained competent adaptation for the big screen or for the small screens – such as the beloved fantastic adventure ‘Stardust – The Mystery of the Star’ or the chilling animation in stop motion ‘Coraline and the Secret World’.

Now, with the recent arrival of ‘Sandman’ to the catalog of Netflixit’s time to look back on Gaiman’s incredible career and the subsequent reinterpretations of his projects for film and television – and we guarantee that the series in question won our hearts by capturing the essence of the original comics.

With that in mind, we decided to rank all the productions by the novelist and comic artist that won an audiovisual adaptation.

See our list below and tell us what your favorite title is:

Based on the eponymous short story by Gaiman, the film ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’, 2017, failed to do justice to the novelist’s story. With mixed reception from experts, the plot follows three friends who dedicate their lives to punk, whether embodying the ideals of the movement or simply going to concerts by beginner bands. It is when leaving one of these presentations that Enn (Alex Sharp), Jonesy (Eddie-Joe Robinson) and John (Ethan Lawrence) find a strange mansion, with colored lights illuminating the windows. Believing it to be another party organized by Boadicea (Nicole Kidman), they enter the place and there they find a very strange group of people, divided into colonies and with pre-defined attitudes. Among them is Zan (Elle Fanning), who feels trapped by the status quo and sees in Enn the chance to finally change her destiny.

The romance ‘American Gods’ is one of the most powerful ever written by Gaiman and feeds on adult fantasy to discuss the struggle between the Old Gods and the New Gods for the supremacy of the world and humans. Adapted for the small screen in 2017 under the name ‘American Gods’the show got off to a pretty strong start, but it declined considerably with the departure of several cast members and scandals of racism – which is why the third and final season seems to have lost all will to even exist.

5. LUCIFER (2016 – 2021)

‘Lucifer’ rose to the level of one of the most successful series in the Netflix (formerly of Fox) and, to this day, continues to win fans around the world. Broken down into six seasons, the production is based on characters created by Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg – taken from the comics ‘The Sandman’ and taken to the seal vertigogives DC Comics. The adaptation, starring Tom Ellis, revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, who leaves Hell and moves to Los Angeles, where he takes care of a nightclub called Lux ​​and becomes a consultant for the local Police Department. In addition to Ellis, the cast also includes Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, DB Woodsie, Lesley-Ann Brandt and others.

4. GOOD OMENS (2019 – PRESENT)

In 1990, Gaiman ventured into fantastic comedy once again with ‘Beautiful Curses’, signing the acclaimed novel alongside Pratchett. Almost thirty years later, the Amazon Studios and the BBC Studios acquired the intellectual rights to the work and gave life to the praised miniseries ‘Beautiful Curses’. Starred by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the production amalgamates countless themes and figures from Christian mythology and has as its main narrative focus the spectacular and hilarious adventures of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley – who transcend their own ties when the apocalypse is announced. Such was the success that, nearly two years later, Amazon announced a second season of the show.

3. SANDMAN (2022 – PRESENT)

After so long waiting, ‘Sandman’ came out of creative limbo and gained a more than charming adaptation. The main idea of ​​the new Netflix series (one of the best titles of the year, without a doubt) is clear and follows a straight path, with plenty of potential to take our breath away and present us with a jewel of contemporary audiovisual, driven by clash between leniency and the unknown. Here, the performances of a cast that includes Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis and several others are the focus of our attention, along with the script, the technical and artistic advances were chosen with surprising care.

2. STARDUST – THE MYSTERY OF THE STAR (2007)

‘Stardust – The Mystery of the Star’ still is and always will be one of the best adaptations of the incredible and twisted mythology created by Neil Gaiman. What could become another failure of the extensive branch of fantastic fiction and its respective adaptations for the cinema actually gave us a spark of hope that things could really work, keeping original to the content of the work and creating an audiovisual cosmos totally unique and exciting. It’s no surprise that, despite special effects that weren’t that sophisticated at the time, the narrative set in Stronghold is memorable and delights people of all ages.

‘Coraline and the Secret World’ enchanted audiences when it hit theaters in 2009 – and remains the best adaptation of Gaiman’s writings. Here, the author’s creative genius is linked to the incredible cinematographic Henry Selicka director who had already lent his skills to the incredible animation stop motion ‘Jack’s wierd world’. Of course, Gaiman had not written the novel with the intention of taking it to audiovisual media, which makes the film’s naturalness and complex organism even more surprising. There is a remarkable respect from the director to the novelist and a mutuality of thought that seeps between the subtle lines of the production.

