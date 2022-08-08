What has changed for Brazilians? ‘I am no longer hostage to wifi’

Owner of a semi-jewels virtual store, businesswoman Vivian Landim, 44, says she has lost her fear of doing lives using the mobile internet to show her customers the news. The lack of concern about the connection completed a month this weekend: on July 6, Brasília, the city where she lives, started receiving 5G signal, a connection 20 times faster than 4G.

In addition to the federal capital, Brazil currently has 5G signal in Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and São Paulo. The next should be Curitiba, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador.

In Brasília, according to the latest update of the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) monitoring panel, 5G serves 11 locations and four stretches of highway (19 km). One of the neighborhoods covered by the sign is Arniqueira, where Vivian lives with her husband and two children.

She says that, after the arrival of 5G, she is no longer dependent on wifi to access quality internet on her cell phone.

“My sales are online, I work on Instagram and capture customers there. This has improved a lot with 5G, especially in the speed of posting photos and doing store lives”, says the businesswoman, who is also a creator of digital content for the internet.

To give you an idea, in a live at home I turned off the wifi on my cell phone and used 5G because my husband and children used fixed internet. I had no problem. The quality remained the same, without any complications. After the live, I quickly downloaded the video. I was no longer hostage to the wifi. They lived in Landim.

Viviam, on the other hand, reports that he had to change his cell phone to access 5G, switching to an iPhone 13 model (see here the devices compatible with the technology).

“When I found out that Brasília would have 5G, I changed my cell phone from an iPhone 8 to a 13. Now I record video, download faster and send it more easily. I can no longer see the difference between the internet at home and on the street”.

‘Before, I was looking for a sign to attend classes’

5G has also improved the life of 25-year-old Jessica Lourena. The young woman is in the second semester of Pedagogy and says that she stopped “looking for” a place to have stability in the mobile connection to follow remote classes while she is not at home. Signal stability is one of the promises provided by 5G.

“In addition to the speed to browse, the calls on WhatsApp improved, which were not good, as they kept reconnecting”, he described.

The young woman, who also works with content creation for the internet, says that 5G has had a positive impact on her relationship with her followers.

It’s one of the best experiences I’ve had so far regarding mobile internet. I mess with social networks a lot on the street and sometimes the internet was very unstable. 5G has become very useful for my work. Jessica Lourena.

5G arrives at Congress and helps advisors work

The work of Marcella Viana, 29, has also changed. In possession of an iPhone 13, she roams the halls of the Senate as a parliamentary aide to provide politicians with information in real time.

This change, however, took a few days to be felt on the device. “I didn’t feel much of a difference in speed on the first day, but as time went on, I saw that it improved.”

I work with parliamentarians and connect the cell phone as a modem to the notebook. I made a video call and the image improved in a sensational way. So in my job it helped with streaming, app access and internet stability.

Regarding the stability of the signal, Marcella assures that the route from home to the National Congress now provides an interference-free connection, unlike before with 4G.

“I follow a lot of news on YouTube. Before, I could even follow it in the car, but it was a much lower quality. The improvement was visible”, he concluded.

‘I backed up more easily on the street’

Videomaker and photographer, Gabriel Maia, 30, still does not have 5G where he lives, in the Entorno region, in Brasília, but says that on the street in other locations already served, the new connection signal has become an ally at work. with images. He uses a Samsung model S21.

As I’m a self-employed video maker most of my work is at home and I hardly use 4G or 5G there. But the last time I went out to take pictures, I was able to transfer the files from the camera to my cell phone and back up even before finishing the service, which gives me much more peace of mind.

Gabriel Maia, photographer and videomaker from Brasilia Image: Personal Archive

With a speed measurement application on his cell phone, he says that the maximum measured with 4G was a speed of 80 megabytes for download and 20 megabytes for upload. Already connected to 5G, the registered range went to 960 megabytes of download and 100 megabytes of upload.

“With 4G, about 150 photos, in size of 25 megabytes each, took about 40 to 50 minutes to transfer the file. On the other hand, with 5G, the same amount of videos, which have heavier files, took about 15 minutes “.

5G for Brazil

According to Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), the next capitals expected to have the technology available are: Curitiba, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador.

Another 18 Brazilian capitals still do not have a forecast for the release of the signal by the operators. According to Anatel, operators have until September 29 to activate the connection in these cities. The deadline was August, but due to equipment delays, Anatel decided to postpone it.

Only the North region still does not have the signal already released or planned. Anatel explained that the schedule in the capitals is related to the logistics of delivering equipment to activate the service in each of the cities by the EAF (Empresa Administradora da Banda), which is an entity formed by Claro, Tim and Vivo – winners of the lot of 3.5 GHz band, used to take the signal to Brazilian capitals.

EAF is responsible for cleaning the 3.5 GHz band, which is a kind of “road” along which mobile data passes. This procedure consists of removing all the signal from the satellite dishes, which is located on a nearby infoway, to leave it free for the telephony signal.

Where the signal is activated

Brasilia

Belo Horizonte

João Pessoa

Porto Alegre

Sao Paulo

Next capitals for signal release

Curitiba

goiânia

Rio de Janeiro

savior

Capitals still unforeseen