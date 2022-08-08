What Will Happen to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman After Warner Changes?

What does the future hold for the DC heroine in theaters?

THE Warner Bros. has been facing a series of organizational changes over the last few days. In addition to the cancellation of batgirl and from the sequence of Scooby!the company is also carrying out several restructurings on HBO Max, modifications that leave a flea behind the ears of many fans of the A.D. It is known that the corporation’s plan is to follow the MCU model, but what will happen to Wonder Woman from Gal Gadot, then?

To calm the hearts of fans, everything indicates that the heroine will have a promising future in DC’s new expanded universe in theaters. According to the journalist Umberto Gonzaleswho participated in a session of the Twitter Spaces (via CBR), or just Espaços, as it is known in Portuguese, Gal Gadot will be in upcoming productions of DCEU.

On the possibility of the actress taking on the mantle of Diana again, Gonzales said:

“[Gadot] She’s in a few other movies, and I won’t spoil them… Currently, she’s in other productions that are due to come out.” he stated. “She’s part of the team, so I think she’ll be around for quite a while, I think it’s safe to say that.”

It is worth mentioning that, although Gonzales is a reliable source, there is still no official confirmation of what these next Wonder Woman appearances will be, with the exception of Shazam! Gods Furywhere Gadot will make a cameoand the heroine’s third solo film, which is still being developed with the direction of Patty Jenkins.

Meanwhile, the 10-year plan, announced by David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, promises to reorganize the DC film franchise. With the aim of focusing on quality, the strategy promises to think about the expanded universe in the long term, something that could affect the way the characters, including Wonder Woman, and the franchise as a whole will be presented to the public going forward.

Bearing in mind that despite the cancellation of batgirlthe sequence of Shazam, black adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released normally. the solo movie of Flash was also not played for a corner, even with the various controversies involving Ezra Miller.

