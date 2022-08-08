What’s New in iOS 16: See the 9 Best System Functions for iPhone | Operational systems

iOS 16 was officially announced by Apple in June, during WWDC 2022. The new operating system update will bring several new and interesting features, and will allow, among other things, users to customize the cell phone’s lock screen and use the iPhone as a webcam on the computer. Although the update has not yet been officially released, the beta test version is now available for compatible smartphones. See, below, nine functions that will be available with iOS 16 and how they will work. It is worth mentioning that, to compose the list, TechTudo considered the criteria of innovation and usefulness.

1. Edit or delete an iMessage message

iOS 16 will introduce a feature long awaited by users in iMessage: the possibility to delete or edit messages sent by the platform. To use the feature, just tap and hold the message for a few seconds to open the options menu. Then, to change it, press “Edit” and rewrite the text. To delete it, just tap on “Cancel Send”.

It is worth mentioning that these options will only be valid for recipients who also use iOS 16. That way, if they use an earlier version of the operating system, the changes will not be visible – so if you delete a message, it will remain visible to the recipient in question .

Live Objects will work very similarly to Live Text, a feature introduced with the iOS 15 update. The difference is that the new function will allow the user to interact with objects in a photo, instead of just text. With the tool, it will be possible to take photos of objects or people and select them to remove the background of images, for example. Among other things, the feature can be useful for creating stickers and editing backgrounds. The cropping of the photos is done automatically, via artificial intelligence.

3. New customization options

iOS 16 will allow more customization on the iPhone, and users will be able to customize the phone in many ways, such as changing colors or background images and adding widgets to the lock screen. To access the option, simply press a free area of ​​​​the locked screen for a few seconds until the “Custom” button appears in the lower center. By tapping on it, it will be possible to access different types of wallpapers and “styles”, suggested by the platform itself.

With the function, it will also be possible to change the colors and fonts of the clock and edit the widgets available on the lock screen. In addition, another novelty is that edited layouts can be saved, and it will be possible to define different categories in Focus Mode, which will allow you to create more than one lock screen.

4. New information in the Weather app

The Weather app also gets interesting news with the iOS 16 update. The change may seem subtle, but it’s quite useful: from now on, the app will show individual forecasts for each day. In addition, it will be possible to check detailed graphs that show the temperature variation every hour, as well as check data such as the level of rainfall, for example.

5. Search Bar on Home Screen

Another novelty will be the presence of a small search button at the bottom of the home screen. That way, you won’t have to swipe to the Apps Library or widgets folder to search for a specific app on your iPhone, for example.

6. New functions to watch videos from Safari

The viewing of videos through Safari will become more fluid with iOS 16, and it will be possible to watch clips in full screen through the browser itself. The new tool will also have adjustments that will allow you to add subtitles to clips and speed up content playback directly through the browser.

It will also be possible to stream the video to the TV and check the volume level by simply tapping the screen. For example, two taps from the left will return ten seconds of playback; two taps on the right side speed up the video by ten seconds.

7. Use iPhone as a webcam

iOS 16 will also allow users to use the iPhone’s camera as a webcam on the computer. The feature will only work on MacBooks and iMacs that are updated to the latest version of macOS, in order to allow the image quality to be improved during video calls.

It is worth mentioning that it will also be possible to explore the phone’s camera features while it works as a webcam – it will be possible to use the iPhone’s portrait mode, for example. In addition, the wide-angle lens of some models can be used to record whatever is on the table without having to reposition the device.

Also, with the “Desk View” function, it will be possible to film objects positioned in front of the keyboard, such as notebooks and papers with notes, for example.

8. Save edits to apply to more images

The Photos app will also receive improvements, such as a function that will allow the user to copy edits added to a photo and apply them to other images in the gallery. With the feature, it will be possible to create custom filters from changes in brightness, exposure, contrast, brightness and saturation – like presets. The option is useful for applying the same setting to several photographs.

9. Find duplicate photos/videos to delete

Another feature of the Photos app will allow you to delete duplicate images from the gallery. To access the feature, just access the “Albums” folder, in the app’s bottom menu, and swipe to the bottom of the screen. There, you will be able to see a new option called “Duplicates”, which displays the repeated photos.

A button on the side, called “Merge”, will allow you to keep the best quality photo saved in the gallery and delete the others. It will also be possible to select all duplicate images and delete them at once.

How to download iOS 16 beta?

The iOS 16 beta is now available for all models from iPhone 8 onwards, including the second generation iPhone SE. To download the update, go to “beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/” (without quotes) from Safari on iPhone and sign in with your Apple ID. Then register your cell phone and accept the terms and conditions for using the software.

To continue, swipe down the screen and tap on the “Download profile” button. In the pop-up that will appear on the screen, press “Allow” and then open the smartphone settings. A new session called “Download profile” will be available there, so press it. Complete the procedure by tapping “Install”, confirm your password and accept the terms again by pressing “Install” a second time.

Then, restart the iPhone and proceed with the usual step by step when installing other updates: go to the settings, press “General”, then “Software Update”. The iOS 16 update will be available there and, to finish the procedure, go to “Download and Install”.

It is important to remember that, as it is a beta version, the software may have bugs and glitches. Therefore, it is recommended that a security backup be made before downloading it. Also, it is not recommended to download on a mobile phone for personal use.

