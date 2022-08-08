WhatsApp tests security feature that requires user approval on new login

In addition to starting to display a list of participants who have left a group, the WhatsApp beta is also getting another very important feature this week. We are talking about login approval.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the functionality was released in version 2.22.17.22 code, and serves to protect the user’s account from possible scams.

That’s because WhatsApp should start requiring user authorization when they try to log in on a new device. As simple as it may seem, this prevents scammers and cybercriminals from hijacking an account.

See the capture below: