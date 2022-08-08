WhatsApp tests security feature that requires user approval on new login

Admin 21 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

In addition to starting to display a list of participants who have left a group, the WhatsApp beta is also getting another very important feature this week. We are talking about login approval.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the functionality was released in version 2.22.17.22 code, and serves to protect the user’s account from possible scams.

That’s because WhatsApp should start requiring user authorization when they try to log in on a new device. As simple as it may seem, this prevents scammers and cybercriminals from hijacking an account.

See the capture below:

In addition to asking for authorization before releasing the login, WhatsApp must also display important information on the warning screen. An example of this is that the user will be able to check the time of the login attempt.

Another detail that should also appear is the smartphone model you are trying to access the bill, something very positive to avoid confusion.

For now, the novelty is still under development and cannot even be activated by the beta audience. In any case, it can be released together with the new WhatsApp information channel.

What did you think of the feature? Can it decrease fraud on the platform? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Not long! Auxilio Brasil already announces the extra R$ 200 in the app statement

With the month of August finally upon us, people can almost smell the money that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved