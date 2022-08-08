Will Gal Gadot be DC Studios’ Wonder Woman?

Apparently, the actress will not be recast in the role of Amazon for the future of the studio

Gal Gadot will have a promising future as Wonder Woman at DC Studios, says website

giving life to Wonder Woman to the cinematic universe of DC Comics since 2017, in update, comic book says Gal Gadot have a guaranteed future for DC Studios.

publicity

Among the various reformulations in the contents of the Warner Bros. Discovery in relation to the productions that will, in fact, go ahead, many fans wondered if artists already established in the universe would be replaced, such as Aquaman and harlequin. The answer is still hazy, but fans of Diana Prince of Gadot, apparently, can relax.

publicity

O CBR reports that Gal Gadot should not be replaced as Wonder Woman to the DC Studiosand guarantees that the actress is involved in plans to “various future projects from the DC extended universe”, even stating that the heroine’s interpreter is between “some movies” that will be released.

At the moment, Gal Gadot is gearing up to return for Amazon’s third film, which is in active development of its screenplay by the writer and director, Patty Jenkinsalthough more details of its plot remain under wraps.

publicity

wonder woman 3 remains without a premiere date, and the actress’ return to the role is speculated to be seen again in films like Shazam 2 and The Flash.

Advertising