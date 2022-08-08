Will Selena Gomez give up her career to be a mother?

Selena Gomez wants to leave Hollywood to get married and have children. In an interview with the podcast Giving Back Generationthe actress and singer stated that she is ready to say goodbye to fame and focus on her personal life. “Eventually I will get tired of all this so I will probably dedicate my life to philanthropy before I rest for good”, declared. Our Sel is ripe!

Gomez commented to the show’s host, Alice Corkyour longtime friend, what it’s like to see your eight-year-old stepsister, Gracie Teefeygrowing up, and how their relationship led her to make sure she wants to be a mother in the not-too-distant future.

“There is no better feeling than watching this little girl grow up to be an adult. I feel like a mother, somehow, even if I’m not. I want to enjoy life the way she enjoys it.”

This is not the first time that Sel, now 30, has spoken about motherhood. Participating in the podcast Chatter Awardsof The Hollywood Reportershe stated that she would have four children, “for sure”.

Despite not being dating anyone at the moment, the artist was spotted by the website PageSix in a climate of affair with the Italian producer Andrea Iervolino; click here to know more. “I love hugs from here to the moon. I want a husband, I want that kind of affection. The older I get, the more I like it.”said about his love life in a recent interview with the magazine she.

Gomez has been single since 2018, when she ended her yo-yo relationship with Justin bieber.

